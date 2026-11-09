Alex Proyas Takes Over Directing Duties On Antonio Banderas Historical Epic 'Cortés'

Alex Proyas To Direct Antonio Banderas In Historical Epic 'Cortés': AFM

The Hunt For The Next ‘Obsession’ Continues At AFM, Where A24’s ‘Elden Ring’ & New Films With Jeremy Renner, Idris Elba, Gillian Anderson & Renée Zellweger Hit The Market: Hot List + Analysis Filming began in Paris and Spain a few weeks ago with French filmmaker Paul Mignot announced at the time as helming the project.

Proyas has subsequently taken over. According to the production, “Mignot remains attached to the project in another capacity. ” No reason was given for his directing exit.

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The Hunt For The Next 'Obsession' Continues At AFM, Where A24's 'Elden Ring' & New Films With Jeremy Renner, Idris Elba, Gillian Anderson & Renée Zellweger Hit The Market: Hot List + Analysis), where sales partner K5 International, under the Ex Machina sales label, will be looking to sell the project to buyers in Europe, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand. Utopai Studios controls distribution rights throughout the rest of the world, including North America and Asia.begins in Cuba, where a restless soldier hungry for glory seizes command of an expedition to the Yucatán and sails without permission.

After landing on the coast of what is now Mexico, he meets Marina, an enslaved Indigenous woman and gifted linguist who becomes indispensable to his advance. As Cortés turns fragile alliances, faith and fear into instruments of conquest, Marina watches him transform from a daring outlaw into a self-anointed messiah. ”is one of cinema’s great untold stories — a tale of ambition, conquest and betrayal, told through the eyes of the extraordinary woman who helped shape the course of history.

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Nicholas has written a script of remarkable scale and intimacy, exploring a man of profound contradictions — visionary and ruthless, charismatic and monstrous, capable of extraordinary courage and unspeakable cruelty. With Antonio, we have an actor who can inhabit every facet of that complexity.

My collaboration with Marco and the Ex Machina team onhas opened up exhilarating new possibilities for cinematic storytelling, allowing us to bring this extraordinary world to life on a scale and with a visual ambition that would once have been unimaginable. ”. He has also directed campaigns for BMW, Porsche, Audi, Lexus, Jeep, L’Oréal, Louis Vuitton, and Emporio Armani.