Alex Proyas Takes Over Cortés Film from Paul Mignot

Alex Proyas directs the historical epic Cortés, replacing Paul Mignot. Nicholas Kazan wrote the screenplay. Utopai and Ex Machina produce the film set in 1519 Mexico.

Director Alex Proyas has officially taken the helm of the historical epic Cortés, replacing French filmmaker Paul Mignot, who initially directed the project. Filming began in Paris and Spain several weeks ago, and Mignot remains attached in another capacity. This move marks Proyas' largest directorial commitment since 2016's Gods of Egypt.

Proyas Directorial Commitment

Alex Proyas describes Cortés as a story of ambition, conquest and betrayal, told through Marina's perspective. He also highlighted Cortés' contradictions by describing him as visionary and ruthless, charismatic and monstrous, capable of extraordinary courage and unspeakable cruelty. The project also builds on Proyas' collaboration with Marco Weber and Ex Machina on Heaven, scheduled for release in 2027. The filmmaker stated his collaboration with Marco and the Ex Machina team on Heaven has opened up exhilarating new possibilities for cinematic storytelling.

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1519 Historical Setting Details

Set in 1519, the historical epic follows Cortés as he takes command of an expedition in Cuba. Hungry for glory, he sails without permission toward the Yucatán and reaches what is now Mexico. There, he meets Marina, an enslaved Indigenous woman whose language skills become crucial to his campaign. Marina becomes essential as Cortés builds alliances and advances his conquest.

Nicholas Kazan Screenplay Process

Oscar-nominated screenwriter Nicholas Kazan wrote the screenplay, which took years to reach production. The story follows his transformation from a rebellious soldier into a self-appointed messiah, examining the human cost of colonial ambition. However, she also witnesses how he uses faith, fear, and political relationships to grow his power. The AI-enabled approach aims to bring the historical setting and large-scale sequences to life.

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Production Financing and Strategy

Utopai Studios and Ex Machina Studios are co-financing and co-producing the film, with Marco Weber serving as producer. Marco Weber stated My collaboration with Marco and the Ex Machina team on Heaven has opened up exhilarating new possibilities for cinematic storytelling, allowing us to bring this extraordinary world to life on a scale and with a visual ambition that would once have been unimaginable. The announcement comes ahead of the American Film Market (AFM).

Global Distribution and Sales Rights

K5 International will present the project to international buyers at the American Film Market. The company will handle sales across Europe, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. Utopai Studios controls distribution rights in the remaining territories, including North America and Asia. This strategic distribution plan ensures broad international reach for the historical drama.