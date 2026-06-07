Alex Palou Swoops In at Last Minute to Seize Pole at St. Louis

David Malukas, Kyle Kirkwood to start up front under the lights at place where Palou says he has struggled.

Team Penske driver David Malukas, growing weary of second-place finishes that include two in the past three races, kept raising the ante on the NTT IndyCar Series field Saturday.

He outdid everyone with a 173.244-mph two-lap average to sweep to the top of the leaderboard in qualifying for Sunday’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway. Palou, last in line to make his qualifying attempt, obliterated his competitors’ times and speeds with a 174.353-mph effort on the 1.25-mile World Wide Technology Raceway oval at Madison, Illinois, across the Mississippi River from St. Louis.

It landed him the pole position for Sunday night’s race, his fourth consecutive and fifth in nine races—especially frustrating for his rivals to hear him say, “I did not really expect to get the pole here today, honestly. ”The FOX broadcasters called the Chip Ganassi Racing driver of the No. 10 HRC Honda “next-level,” “unbelievable,” and even “grave-digger” and “soul-crusher”—and his “massive beat-down” in qualifying. And they mean it in the most complimentary way.

Announcer Will Buxton said IndyCar fans are witnessing “not just generational greatness but all-time greatness. ” However, Palou popped from his car and was calm and smiling but mind-bogglingly said World Wide Technology Raceway “is the place that I’ve struggled the most so far. ” “This is probably my worst place. I lack talent here.

I don’t know what to say. If I knew, I would fix it right away. ” He wasn’t feigning self-criticism. He really hasn’t set the place on fire—yet.

His career-best finish here on the asymmetrical oval is fourth . He hasn’t led a lap at this racetrack, the only venue on the 2026 calendar where he has raced in previous seasons without a top-three finish. Moments later, he said, “The season overall, it’s been great for me and for the 10 car. This is probably my worst place.

I lack talent here. I don’t know what to say. If I knew, I would fix it right away. I don't know.

Just confidence-wise, I struggle here. I've always struggled here personally. I think we had good cars but never been able to run up front. Hopefully we change it this weekend.

” He certainly is well on his way—in an almost-cruel sense for drivers such as Malukas and No. 3 starter Kyle Kirkwood, last year’s winner here. Malukas, who justifiably could have drooped in disappointment, instead was upbeat and optimistic.

“This place definitely has a special place in my heart from that P2, first podium in IndyCar, night race as well. We had to wait for the rain, went into the night, really good memories. I really like this place. We tend to do good here.

Looking forward to this . ”Kyle Kirkwood.

“We won last year here from 10th place. We’re starting third tomorrow. I think we have a better car than what we had last year. We’re definitely in the hunt.

There’s no doubt about that,” the Andretti Global driver said.

“We just do the right thing, do the right strategy, make sure we’re fast, and make passes when we can and hopefully, we can get to the front. ” Palou said, “The team I have around me is incredible. My car was on rails today. ” The rest of the field will be trying to derail it.

Contributing Editor Susan Wade has lived in the Seattle area for 40 years, but motorsports is in the Indianapolis native’s DNA. She has emerged as one of the leading drag-racing writers with nearly 30 seasons at the racetrack, focusing on the human-interest angle. She was the first non-NASCAR recipient of the prestigious Russ Catlin Award and has covered the sport for the Chicago Tribune, Newark Star-Ledger, and Seattle Times. She has contributed to Autoweek as a freelance writer since 2016.





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