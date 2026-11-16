Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh request dismissal of murder charges in a November 13 hearing, citing forensic discrepancies regarding his T-shirt and ammunition evidence.

During a pretrial hearing on Friday, November 13, attorneys for Alex Murdaugh and prosecutors presented their latest arguments before the Circuit Court, formally requesting that the murder indictment against the disgraced former lawyer be dismissed. Murdaugh's legal team specifically asked the court to dismiss the indictment without prejudice, asserting that significant forensic discrepancies and alleged misconduct during the grand jury proceedings warrant a dismissal of the charges.

Request for Indictment Dismissal

The defense requested that the dismissal be granted without prejudice, a legal status that would allow prosecutors to potentially bring new charges later if they can resolve the identified issues. Following the hearing, the presiding judge indicated she would work to have a written order on the dismissal request completed by Friday, November 20, according to reports from the court proceedings. This development marks a pivotal moment in the legal saga that has captivated South Carolina since the high-profile convictions were overturned.

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Forensic Dispute Over T-Shirt Evidence

Murdaugh's attorneys outlined their strategy for the next trial by focusing heavily on the white T-shirt the defendant was wearing when he discovered the bodies of his wife and son. The defense argued that former lead State Law Enforcement Division Investigator Owen failed to mention an initial report stating that no blood was found on the shirt during his initial testimony, which they claim misled the grand jury regarding the physical evidence.

While Owen testified that he found Maggie Murdaugh's DNA on the hem of the shirt Alex used to wipe his hands and face, the defense contends that the initial forensic assessment was ignored. Initially, forensic expert Bevel stated that stains on the shirt were consistent with blood transfers but did not appear to be spatter from a bullet wound, yet later changed his opinion after reviewing altered photographs, claiming to find over one hundred spatter stains.

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Challenges to Grand Jury Testimony

Griffin, representing the defense, claimed that Owen misled the grand jury about ammunition found on the property where Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were killed. Owen had testified that the same combination of ammunition used to kill Paul was found loaded in weapons on the family's property, an assertion Griffin argued was factually incorrect and misrepresented the evidence during the grand jury proceedings.

The defense highlighted that during Owen's testimony, he acknowledged the presence of blood spatter but omitted details about the transfers while speaking to the jury. Furthermore, Owen claimed that DNA from both Maggie and Paul was found on the shirt, a fact that the defense argues was presented in a confusing manner that obscured the full context of the forensic findings for the grand jury members.

Background and Future Proceedings

Alex Murdaugh spent more than two years behind bars after being sentenced to back-to-back life sentences for the murders of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and son Paul Murdaugh. This incarceration followed his 2023 conviction for fatally shooting them on their property in South Carolina on June 7, 2021, until the South Carolina Supreme Court overturned the convictions in a unanimous ruling on May 13, 2026.

The case has drawn significant public attention, with upcoming media coverage such as the finale of Murdaugh: Death in the Family offering a glimpse into the trial dynamics. As the legal team prepares for the next phase, the resolution of the dismissal request by November 20 will determine whether the state can re-indict or if the case will proceed to a new trial based on the refined forensic arguments presented.