Alex Murdaugh Grateful After Conviction Overturned for Killing of Wife and Son

Alex Murdaugh, the former South Carolina attorney, expressed gratitude after the South Carolina Supreme Court overturned his conviction for the killings of his wife and son. Despite the ruling, Murdaugh will not walk free from prison as he is serving separate 40-year and 27-year sentences on a slew of financial crimes.

Alex Murdaugh 's lawyers have revealed what he said after being told that he will be retried for the killing of his wife and son. Murdaugh, 57, was convicted in 2023 of the June 2021, slayings of wife Maggie, 52, and his younger son, Paul, 22, in a high-profile trial.

The South Carolina Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that the five justices had voted unanimously to overturn Murdaugh's conviction for the killings. Murdaugh's attorney Jim Griffin told TODAY his client was grateful, saying: 'He didn’t believe that it could be possible. He was very gracious, thankful.

' Despite the ruling, Murdaugh will not walk free from prison as he is serving separate 40-year and 27-year sentences on a slew of financial crimes





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Alex Murdaugh Conviction Overturned Killing Of Wife And Son South Carolina Supreme Court Financial Crimes

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