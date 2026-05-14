Alex Murdaugh Granted New Trial for Murder Conviction

After a stunning unanimous ruling from the South Carolina Supreme Court, disgraced legal dynasty heir Alex Murdaugh has been granted a new trial for the murders of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul in 2021. The justices overturned his conviction due to the jury tampering committed by the court clerk, Becky Hill.

Disgraced legal dynasty heir Alex Murdaugh will be given a new trial for the murders of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, following a bombshell ruling.

The South Carolina Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that the five justices had voted unanimously to overturn Murdaugh's conviction for the June 2021 slayings after the Lowcountry's so-called 'trial of the century' was marred by jury tampering at the hands of the court clerk, Becky Hill. In the 5-0 ruling, the justices issued a scathing reprimand of Hill, writing that she 'egregiously attacked Murdaugh's credibility' throughout his March 2023 trial as she tried to influence the jury to return a guilty verdict.

Murdaugh will not walk free from prison as he is serving separate 40-year and 27-year sentences on a slew of financial crimes





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Alex Murdaugh New Trial Murder Conviction Juror Tampering Lost Guns Financial Crimes

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