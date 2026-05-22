Alex Mills Sale: 50% Off Ends Soon!

Memorial Day weekend is still a few more hours of work away, but Alex Mills' sale is already here. And it presents the perfect opportunity for a summer wardrobe refresh. Both men’s and women’s styles are up to 50 percent off right now, including lots of striped tees and sweaters, cotton tanks, and light jackets and cardigans for when the sea breeze comes in. I’ve rounded up my favorites below. The Sydney top is just one of the many items available at a discounted price during the sale at Alex Mill. While you’re shopping, it may also be worth consulting our deals editor’s guide to more of the best...

Memorial Day weekend is still a few more hours of work away, but Alex Mills ' sale is already here. And it presents the perfect opportunity for a summer wardrobe refresh.

Both men’s and women’s styles are up to 50 percent off right now, including lots of striped tees and sweaters, cotton tanks, and light jackets and cardigans for when the sea breeze comes in. I’ve rounded up my favorites below. Alex Mill’s most useful little summer staple, the Sydney top, is kicking things off. I’m particularly taken with this green striped number, but there’s also a blue version on sale.

The flattering angled straps on this tank top say, ‘I didn’t get this from Gap. ’ Plus, you can buy it now at 50% off. The Sydney top is just one of the many items available at a discounted price during the sale at Alex Mill. While you’re shopping, it may also be worth consulting our deals editor’s guide to more of the best..





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Alex Mills Summer Sale

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