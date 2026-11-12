Alex Karp Said He’s a ‘Progressive.’ OK! Here’s Some Other Stuff He’s Said Recently

The Palantir CEO touted his “progressive” worldview in a recent interview. Let’s see how that lines up with his comments during the company’s earnings call two weeks ago.

” in the distant time of October 2025.

“I know more about being a progressive than almost anybody on the planet, and I absolutely believe Palantir—all of our products are essentially progressive. ”with the Israeli military to assist in its devastating war on the Gaza strip, among other things—could reasonably be seen as progressive. It’s instructive, then, to look at what else Karp has said in recent weeks, and how it lines up with his idea of what’s “progressive.

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”to Palantir shareholders, Karp actually doubled down on his basic premise. In it, he argued that Palantir employees are “the pioneers of a genuine and viable antiwar movement. ” “We are all, in no uncertain terms, living through what John Lewis Gaddis, the professor of naval and military history at Yale, presciently described decades ago asDuring Palantir’s corresponding earnings call on November 2, Karp was asked to clarify the statements in his letter.

“Our products are built to avoid war, meaning the adversary knows that they will have such pain inflicted upon them that in fact it's not worth going to war,” Karp said. He did not, however, address the relevant possibility that the US is the party that initiates war.

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“I grew up as a lefty,” Karp continued. “I don't actually like war. I want to avoid war. I don't support wars.

” But he said, “Sometimes they are necessary, and when they are necessary, America and its allies need the very, very, very best tools. ” Karp went on to say that Palantir has both a “moral imperative” and a “mission reason” for having the “somewhat crazy aspiration” of dominating its market. That mission, Karp said, is supporting the war fighter. Conveniently, it’s also very profitable.

“We are delighted that we can support the war fighter even more because we're making so much money,” Karp said.could also be seen through the lens of convenience. Democrats will have a majority in both chambers of Congress next year, and since about half of Palantir’s revenue comes from government work, it’s pragmatic to sow goodwill. Palantir has seen continued success, after all, across Democratic and Republican administrations.

However, Karp doesn’t care about cultivating favor with everybody. He pointedly excludes anyone who has criticized Palantir in what he calls “ridiculously stupid and malicious, incredibly hard to understand attacks. ” “What motivates me is helping to make sure we are fighting for you,” Karp said, addressing Palantir investors, “and quite frankly, making sure that the people that made fun of you and made fun of us are suffering. ”is a business reporter at WIRED, covering war and defense contractors, the surveillance industry, and corporate accountability. She was previously a staff reporter at Business Insider, BuzzFeed News, and Vice's Motherboard, as well as a research editor at Business Insider. Send tips to carolinehaskins.61 on Signal. ...