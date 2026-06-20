Alex Jones Reflects on Husband's Early Doubts, Motherhood Later in Life, and Navigating Mental Health Struggles

In a detailed interview, The One Show's Alex Jones discusses how her husband Charlie initially considered moving back to New Zealand, her contentment with having children in her forties, and the couple's experience confronting Charlie's mental health challenges following a serious physical illness.

Alex Jones has disclosed that in the early stages of their relationship, her husband Charlie toyed with the idea of returning to his native New Zealand.

The One Show presenter, now 49, marked a decade of marriage with Charlie last year. In a candid interview for the August edition of Women & Home magazine, she expressed profound gratitude that he chose to remain in the United Kingdom, allowing them to nurture their partnership. She also conveyed a sense of accomplishment in their enduring union. Their story began at a social gathering, culminating in a New Year's Eve wedding in 2015.

The family now includes three children: eight-year-old son Teddy, six-year-old son Kit, and four-year-old daughter Annie. Reflecting on their anniversary spent in Auckland, Alex noted the trip prompted her to contemplate their journey. She stated, 'I feel proud that Charlie and I made our marriage work. We celebrated our 10th wedding anniversary in Auckland over New Year.

We spent the week on the beach with the kids and it made me take stock. When we were first dating, there was a question mark over whether he'd go back to New Zealand, but he decided to stay. I'm grateful he did that for me and that we're able to raise our children here.

' Approaching her 50th birthday in the coming year, Alex shared her perspective on motherhood, having given birth to her first child at 41. She affirmed a belief that everything unfolds in its proper time, stating, 'I feel like I had kids at the right time. I'm a big fatalist and think that what's meant for you will come your way. I forget that sometimes, and I have moments when I'm like, 'Why didn't it happen sooner?

' but I think things happen when you're ready. We could have had children sooner, but I wouldn't change our decision to wait. Life is an opportunity to make the best of everything. Charlie and I had travelled, bought our first house, and we were in a good place and ready.

People say, 'You'll look back on this and hanker for these days.

' I already know how lucky I am to have kids at this age, and it's amazing. All of the mundane stuff, the WhatsApp groups, the running around, and the 50 million water bottles you can never find lids for. I think, 'Imagine if it was quiet in the house?

' The noise and the pace and the rhythm of it is what makes you feel vital and alive. I appreciate it so much.

' Jones has also been vocal about her husband's mental health challenges, offering insights on supporting a partner through depression. Speaking on Jamie Laing's Great Company podcast, she emphasized the importance of withholding judgment and resisting the urge to pressure a loved one into activity.

'You have to let go of judgement and I found it really hard, I had to bite my tongue so hard from saying 'just come on... Come on let's go for a walk... Let's go for a drink.

' Don't be so ridiculous, this person could not get out of bed, let alone put some clothes on and go for a drink. I hadn't understood it and that's my own failing,' she explained. She added, 'I'd never run because we've made a deal and we don't run from each other, we face it all head on. We have faced a lot of fun stuff and we'll face really hard stuff.

That is life, it's up and down.

' Admittedly, she still grapples with discerning the exact right course of action but now possesses a deeper comprehension of the illness. 'The other thing is if you know that person it's an illness, it's not them. If I saw it again in a family member, a friend, I still don't know whether I'd do the right thing, but I now understand it better than I did.

' Previously, she revealed that Charlie's mental health deteriorated rapidly after a severe battle with Lyme Disease and viral meningitis. On The MidPoint podcast in 2023, she recounted, 'He suffers with his mental health and we've just been through a really bad period. Charlie's super fun, but he became a shadow of himself. He was so ill, he really went downhill fast mentally.

And again I found myself at a loss thinking 'Oh my God, I don't know what to do here'. We all talk a good game, but do we actually know how to help people?





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Alex Jones Charlie Jones The One Show Mental Health Depression

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Shanghai: Kering’s Women in Motion Reflects on Changing Times, Offers InspirationCecilia Yip and Rebecca Li Manxuan joined by Dora Bouchoucha and Carla Gutiérrez on stage and they share the message: 'Be true to yourself and just don't try to please everybody.'

Read more »

Cynthia Garris reflects on becoming St. Augustine's first Black mayor later this yearCynthia Garris is set to become St. Augustine’s first Black mayor after no other candidates qualified for the position on Friday, the St. Johns County supervisor of elections said.

Read more »

Socceroos' Multicultural Roster Reflects Australia's Immigration ShiftAustralia's national soccer team, the Socceroos, features players with refugee backgrounds from various African nations, highlighting the country's shift from the White Australia Policy to a multicultural society. The team includes players born in refugee camps in Tanzania, Guinea, Kenya, and others with Ugandan or Zimbabwean heritage, showcasing diverse origins united under one jersey.

Read more »