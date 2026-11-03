Alex Hassell Reveals Rivals Prep and Jilly Cooper Tribute

Alex Hassell discusses his physical training for Rivals, his emotional final meeting with author Jilly Cooper, and Hayley Atwell's costume secrets ahead of the November 11 finale.

Alex Hassell has disclosed the rigorous physical regimen required to portray Rupert Campbell-Black in the second season of Disney Plus. The 46-year-old actor emphasized that his transformation involved working with a personal trainer and avoiding extreme dietary restrictions. He explained that achieving the character's muscular physique demanded consistent effort rather than unsustainable methods.

Physical Transformation and Fitness Regimen

Hassell stated that he did not employ crazy diets to reach the desired body composition for the role. He stressed that the public should not assume the physique occurs naturally without significant labor. The actor noted that reaching the standard seen on screen was the result of dedicated training sessions under professional guidance.

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Emotional Exchange With Jilly Cooper

Before her passing in October 2025, the author Dame Jilly Cooper provided direct praise for the actor. Hassell recalled a moving final conversation with Cooper where she expressed explicit pride in his performance. He stated that hearing her validation directly was a pivotal moment, confirming he had captured the essence of her creation.

Hayley Atwell on Costume Secrets

Co-star Hayley Atwell revealed that Hassell initially used padding to enhance his physique for the role. Atwell, who plays Rupert's first wife in the second series, shared that Hassell confessed to wearing the padding on his first day. She described the moment as a humorous ice-breaker that helped ease the tension of joining the high-profile cast.

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Upcoming Season Two Finale Dates

Rivals returns on November 11 for the final episodes of its second series. The first three episodes of this concluding chapter will drop on that date. Disney Plus will release the remaining three episodes on a weekly schedule thereafter. This rollout covers episodes seven through twelve of the overall series.

Narrative Stakes and Character Arcs

The upcoming episodes follow the tragic death of Monica Baddingham in the mid-series finale. The conflict intensifies as Lady Monica's husband Tony confronts Rupert over her fate. A recent trailer highlights Tony's declaration of war against Declan O'Hara amid his grief.

Romantic Resolution for Central Couple

The storyline also follows the developing relationship between Taggie and Rupert. The final episodes promise a resolution to their slow-burn romance. Scenes depict the pair leaning in for a kiss during a fireworks display. This moment suggests a potential happy ending for the central couple after their turbulent journey.