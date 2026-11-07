Alex Hassell Reveals Career Pain and Jilly Cooper's Advice for Rivals Role

Rivals star Alex Hassell discusses the devastation of past career failures and how author Jilly Cooper urged him to embrace the alpha nature of his character Rupert Campbell-Black.

Actor Alex Hassell has publicly discussed the emotional toll of his early career, revealing how failed blockbuster projects left him feeling inadequate and devastated. The 46-year-old star of the Disney+ series Rivals admitted that rejecting roles caused him significant personal pain during years where he questioned his own professional worth.

Devastation From Failed Blockbuster Roles

Alex Hassell opened up about the sting of having potential career-launching projects fail at the box office, a experience he described as deeply hurtful. He previously landed the role of international playboy Rupert Campbell-Black in the Disney adaptation but faced years of insecurity before achieving success.

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He previously starred in the Coen brothers-written film Suburbicon, directed by George Clooney alongside Matt Damon and Julianne Moore. Despite the high-profile cast, Hassell said the film bombed commercially and critically, shattering his belief that it would be a game-changer for his acting trajectory.

He candidly stated that hitting the floor after such high-profile springboards hurt immensely, leading him to believe he was not good enough. He told the Telegraph that he carried a profound sense of failure into his later work, wondering if there was something inherently deficient in him as an actor.

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Jilly Cooper's Direct Acting Advice

Before her death in October 2025, author Jilly Cooper gave Alex Hassell brutal and specific advice on how to portray the ruthless Rupert Campbell-Black. She explicitly told him not to try to make the character likeable when filming scenes with Bella Maclean, who plays the love interest Taggie.

Hassell recalled that he initially tried to make Rupert tacitly apologize to Taggie during a dance scene at a dinner party. Cooper corrected him immediately, insisting that the character must grab her and try to break her like a young horse, rejecting any notion of gentleness in that moment.

The actor, who is the son of a vicar and nurse and attended a comprehensive school, admitted he feared he could not exude the alpha macho lothario qualities the role required. He struggled with an inherent feeling of what a man should be and doubted his capability to play such a dominant figure.

Personal Growth Through Character Portrayal

Playing the complicated Rupert Campbell-Black has helped Hassell address negative self-perceptions he developed during his earlier struggles. He noted that the role allowed him to reappraise the way he carried himself through life, finding that the character's perfection helped heal his own insecurities about self-worth.

He expressed disbelief at how perfectly the role addressed his personal fears, stating that being deemed capable of playing such a difficult part helped him realize he was not hideously disgusting or unfit for the job. The part has essentially helped him find his way back to a healthier sense of self.

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Cooper told him explicitly that she was really proud of his work, a final conversation that Hassell finds deeply moving. His portrayal of the Tory member in the hit series is now widely considered a career-defining breakthrough that reversed the devastation of his earlier career setbacks.

Upcoming Rivals Season Two Finale

Rivals returns on November 11 for the final episodes of its second series, continuing the scandal in Rutshire. The show, based on Dame Jilly Coopers 1988 novel, sees the residents of Rutshire see out the season in style amidst the complicated love story between Rupert and Taggie.

The second part of the season explores how Taggie, despite his womanising ways, cannot help but fall for the retired Olympian show jumper. The narrative complexity mirrors the depth Hassell brought to the role, blending personal history with fictional scandal.

The series finale promises to resolve the long-standing tensions between the characters, concluding a run that has significantly elevated the profile of the cast. Hassells journey from self-doubt to critical acclaim marks a pivotal moment in the shows ongoing popularity and his own professional resurgence.