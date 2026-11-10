Alex Hassell Opens Up About Therapy and Sense of Failure Ahead of Rivals Season 2

Rivals star Alex Hassell reflects on a devastating decade of self-doubt, therapy and self-worth as final episodes arrive November 11.

Actor Alex Hassell, who plays the ruthless Rupert Campbell-Black in the Disney+ series Rivals, has spoken candidly about a difficult stretch of his career and his long-running experience of therapy. In an interview with The Telegraph, the 46-year-old described a devastating ten-year period in which he struggled with feelings of failure and self-worth while trying to make it in the industry. The disclosure comes as Rivals prepares to return on November 11 with the final episodes of its second series.

Hassell's real-life temperament is far removed from the image of the womanising retired Olympian show jumper he portrays on screen. Speaking about the character, he said he could hardly believe he was now playing someone like Rupert, and that the role had helped him find his way back to himself. The series has been widely regarded as a career-defining breakthrough for the actor.

Also read Disney Plus and Hulu Weekly Guide: VisionQuest Finale and Rivals Return

Alex Hassell on Therapy and Sense of Failure

Alex Hassell has said he has been in therapy for a long time because of a persistent sense of failure. He admitted he struggled, and still does, with the belief that he was not good enough, and said he had once thought there was something deficient in him that he could not understand.

Hassell said there were moments when he considered giving up on his acting ambitions because the disappointment hurt too much. He described that period as really hard, before work eventually picked up for reasons he could not fully explain. He said he carried that sense of failure with him into the role of Rupert, which he admits makes the part complicated to play.

Advertisement

The actor said the aspect of his life he struggles with most is his sense of self-worth. He asked himself whether he was wanted, and said his therapist had been a great support. He also pointed to his wife, whom he said wants him in every way, and to a wider family that he feels very supported by. He added that people seem to pick up such feelings from somewhere along the way.

Jilly Cooper's Advice on Playing Rupert

Jilly Cooper, the author of the Rivals novels, gave Alex Hassell blunt advice during filming, urging him not to hold back in his scenes with Bella Maclean. Hassell revealed the guidance in his latest interview with the Radio Times ahead of the new series.

Hassell said he had initially tried to make Rupert likeable, particularly in a scene where the character dances with Taggie after pushing his hands up her skirt at a dinner party in the first season. He said he felt Rupert would be tacitly apologising to her, but Cooper told him the character grabs her and tries to break her like a young horse. Hassell said his reaction at the time was one of surprise.

Hassell, the son of a vicar and a nurse, said he attended a comprehensive school and never believed he could exude what Rupert has. He said he had been fearful of taking on the role because he had a strong internal image of what a man should be, and did not think he could convincingly play such an alpha, macho lothario. Cooper, who died in October 2025, had praised his work before her death. Hassell said she told him explicitly that she was really proud of what he was doing, and he described that final conversation as moving to remember.

Advertisement

Rivals Season 2 Release Schedule and Plot

Rivals returns on November 11 with the first three of its six remaining episodes, with the other three set to follow weekly. The episodes will pick up after the mid-series finale and the death of Monica Baddingham, played by Claire Rushbrook.

A trailer released last month teases episodes seven to twelve, showing Monica's husband Tony, played by David Tennant, intensifying his franchise war against Declan O'Hara, played by Aidan Turner. In the trailer, Rupert Campbell-Black, played by Alex Hassell, tells Tony that his wife died in his arms, broken by his games. Tony responds with a shotgun in hand, declaring that his wife is no longer there and that he has nothing left to do but fight.

The trailer also develops the romance between Taggie, played by Bella Maclean, and Rupert, which has been the slowest burning affair in the Rutshire country set. The clip ends with the two leaning in for a firework night kiss, suggesting a possible happy ending for the pair as the season closes.