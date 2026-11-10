Alex Gibney happy for You Can See Everything, surprised about the sustained interest in Elizabeth Holmes

Sign up for The A.V. Club's free newsletter to have the best TV, film, and news stories sent straight to your inbox.director Alex Gibney thought the story of Elizabeth Holmes had already been told, which is why he’s surprised by the sustained interest in the disgraced Theranos founder thanks to, Gibney said he’d seen the three-hour documentary and found it interesting that people still find Holmes fascinating without the facade of power and influence that informed his 2019 documentary.

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“I’m a little bit surprised at the enormity of the interest because I was interested in Elizabeth Holmes, yes, because she was a confidence person—a liar—but also this was a person, at the time, who was using the structures of power to line her pockets. ” Gibney went on to say that, sans the power and influence that compelled him to tell her story, the Elizabeth Holmes inisn’t nearly as enthralling as the powerful, empire-building fraudster she once was.

“ somebody who has zero power,” he pointed out.. Convicted of fraud in 2022, she is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence and has been ordered to jointly pay $452 million in restitution with former Theranos COO Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani.follows Holmes and her family in the final days before she went to prison, a more intimate, psychologically messier portrait than Gibney’s more formally astute documentary.

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It’s here, where Holmes is presented as a disgraced figure navigating a life with extreme limits on her influence, that Gibney struggles to find her captivating.

“It’s still interesting to see that she’s trying to create a character for herself that’s sympathetic,” he said, “but the part that was interesting to me was not only her as a person playing a fictional character and creating a fictional company to enrich herself, but doing so with enormously powerful corporate lawyers, with people like George Schultz and Henry Kissinger who were backing her up, so it was part of a larger structure that was extremely problematic. ”, one has to wonder whether Gibney will be more interested in the lofty power structures surrounding Mangione’s alleged crime than in the messy personal circumstances that may have motivated him. You know: Just the facts.