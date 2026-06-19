Alex Freeman Scores Header, Carries Family Legacy in U.S. World Cup Win Over Australia

Alex Freeman, son of NFL Super Bowl champion Antonio Freeman, scored a crucial header for the United States in their World Cup Group D victory against Australia. The 21-year-old defender discussed his family legacy and the mentorship of his father as he continues to make his own mark on the international stage.

SEATTLE (AP) - Alex Freeman , the 21-year-old son of former NFL Super Bowl champion Antonio Freeman , scored a pivotal header goal for the United States in their World Cup Group D match against Australia at Lumen Field .

The goal, his third for the national team, came in the 43rd minute and extended the U.S. lead to 2-0. The play began with a free kick from Antonee Robinson to Sergiño Dest, whose shot from outside the penalty area deflected off an Australian defender high into the air. Freeman, showcasing agility akin to a wide receiver's high-pointing ability in football, leapt and headed the ball past Australian goalkeeper Patrick Beach. The stadium erupted as Freeman celebrated with teammates.

In his post-match remarks, Freeman reflected on his father's legacy, stating, "For me, it just shows how great the family tree is. He can be great but I can be great in my own way as well. I think that just shows how amazing it is to have a dad who's successful and that can mentor me to be able to be ready for moments like these.

" This marks another milestone in Alex Freeman's rapidly ascending career. Antonio Freeman enjoyed a nine-season NFL career, primarily with the Green Bay Packers, where he was a key target for quarterback Brett Favre and a member of the Super Bowl XXXI championship team. He is also remembered for popularizing the Lambeau Leap celebration. Alex, meanwhile, has carved his own path in soccer.

He faced significant competition for a spot on the U.S. World Cup roster, having started for Orlando City SC in Major League Soccer. In a bold move ahead of the tournament, he transferred to a La Liga club, accepting a reduced role to gain experience in one of Europe's top leagues. His decision paid off, as his performances, including a two-goal effort against Uruguay in his 13th international appearance, earned him praise from coach Mauricio Pochettino.

In the tournament opener against Paraguay, Freeman played the full 90 minutes and provided an assist for Gio Reyna's extra-time goal in a 4-1 victory. His contributions in both matches underscore his value to the team as a dynamic and reliable defender. The blend of athletic heritage, personal determination, and timely skill has positioned Alex Freeman as a rising star for the U.S. men's national team during this World Cup campaign





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Alex Freeman United States National Team World Cup Australia Header Goal Antonio Freeman NFL Super Bowl Green Bay Packers Mauricio Pochettino Orlando City La Liga Lumen Field Seattle Group D

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