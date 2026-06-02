Alex Cooper's Pregnancy Cravings and Husband's Adorable Response

Alex Cooper has revealed her pregnancy cravings and her husband's adorable response to her donut obsession. The 31-year-old Call Her Daddy podcast host shared a TikTok video on Monday, June 1, where she confessed to craving donuts every single morning.

Alex Cooper has revealed her pregnancy cravings and her husband's adorable response to her donut obsession. The 31-year-old Call Her Daddy podcast host shared a TikTok video on Monday, June 1, where she confessed to craving donuts every single morning.

She explained that her husband, Matt Kaplan, 42, brings her a warm tea and a side of a donut every morning, and it's gotten to the point where she's like, 'Surprise me!

' Cooper shared that Kaplan has started bringing her a full box of donuts to choose from, and even joked that she accidentally sent a text message to her entire team at her company saying 'Bring me a donut' instead of just sending it to Kaplan. Cooper also revealed that she's been craving In-N-Out Burger, and joked that everyone at her company is now bringing her donuts every five seconds.

The couple announced that they are expecting their first baby via social media last month, and Cooper shared a series of photos of her cradling her baby bump while looking at Kaplan's eyes. Cooper and Kaplan met on a business call over Zoom in 2020, and confirmed their relationship official in 2021. They got engaged in April 2023 and tied the knot in Riviera Maya, Mexico, one year later





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Alex Cooper Matt Kaplan Pregnancy Donuts Call Her Daddy Tiktok

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