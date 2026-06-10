Alex Cooper Reveals Pregnancy Red-Carpet Anxiety and Relieving Marriage Rumors

Podcast host Alex Cooper shares her experience trying to hide her pregnancy at a recent NYC red carpet event, her relief that rumors focused on her marriage instead, and her decision to go public as concealing the bump caused more stress than honesty. Cooper discusses the strange dynamic of internet speculation about her relationship with husband Matt Kaplan, which she says is unfounded.

Alex Cooper , the popular podcast host, recently appeared on a red carpet in New York City while pregnant, and she was deeply concerned that her baby bump would be exposed.

The event, YouTube Brandcast on May 13, became a source of unexpected relief for her. While many speculated about the state of her marriage to husband Matt Kaplan, the focus remained off her growing pregnancy. Cooper, 31, admitted she was having a mental breakdown during photos, worried that her outfit's buttons would fail and reveal her belly. She described the hormonal and emotional toll of trying to conceal something that was becoming harder to hide.

Cooper and Kaplan, 42, tied the knot in April 2024. On the Wednesday, June 10 episode of her podcast, she addressed the swirling rumors about their relationship dynamics, expressing that it is strange to see the internet dissect a marriage that feels perfectly stable to those within it. She explained that neither she nor Kaplan, nor their close friends and family, were experiencing the marital issues being discussed online. She finds this aspect of public life odd and uncomfortable.

The main relief from the red carpet was that, despite her efforts to hide her bump, the conversation centered on how miserable they looked as a couple, not on any potential pregnancy reveal. After months of attempting to keep her pregnancy private, Cooper decided to share the news publicly because concealing it was causing her more anxiety than embracing it. Her initial goal was to remain in a protective bubble and avoid public commentary until at least August or September.

However, the bump became too difficult to hide under her clothes. She made the announcement via TikTok on June 1, sharing photos of her baby bump and telling her 'Daddy Gang' fans that she was happy to finally stop hiding it. Cooper also indulged in her pregnancy cravings, particularly for donuts, and has been open about the experience.

Ultimately, the red carpet experience, while stressful, turned into a win because the secret remained safe for a little longer, even if it sparked other forms of speculation





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