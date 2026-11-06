Alex Cooper ‘freaking out’ over book that implies fling with Dave Portnoy by ex-‘Call Her Daddy’ co-host Sofia Franklyn

Alex Cooper has her proxies burning up the phone lines trying to get any details about Sofia Franklyn’s memoir “Daddy Issues” ahead of its publication.

Sources tell Page Six Hollywood that the podcasting mogul has her proxies burning up the phone lines trying to get any details aboutThe only problem is Simon & Schuster has this one under Fort Knox-level lock and key.

Only a few people got advance copies, and every page is watermarked with the recipient’s name. In fact, the publishing house has kept this book more guarded than it did withWe hear that Franklyn, who co-created with Cooper the hit podcast “Call Her Daddy,” implies in the book that her one-time BFF had a fling with their former boss,Cooper fell out with Franklyn in 2020, around the time she exited Portnoy’s Barstool Sports fold following contentious contract negotiations.

Also read Seeker: Horror Film Adds Jessica Rothe, Cooper Tomlinson To Cast

Cooper walked away with full ownership of the show’s intellectual property, paving the way for her Unwell media empire, which has begun to show cracks lately. (Her hydration and beverage brand, which was launched last year in partnership with Nestlé, isBarstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy attends the Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua fight at Kaseya Center in Miami, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. That interview taped about three weeks ago, we’re told, and is “explosive.

Advertisement

” The show’s Instagram account posted a photo of Franklyn and a bird-flipping Friedland with the caption “Hey daddy gang. See you next Tuesday,” the latter being code for an insult we get called a lot, sadly. Our source with knowledge of the book says there’s a passage that details Cooper and Franklyn visiting Portnoy’s apartment. It becomes obvious to Franklyn in the moment that Cooper has been there before.

“And Sofia hasn’t been there before. And then there’s a line like ‘Did they sleep together? ’” the source adds. Disney via Getty Images Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy attends the Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua fight at Kaseya Center in Miami, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025.