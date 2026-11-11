Alex Cooper and Sofia Franklyn's Call Her Daddy Rift Fuel Barstool Sports Drama

Former Call Her Daddy co‑hosts Alex Cooper and Sofia Franklyn split after 2020 contract talks, sparking a social media feud that headlines Barstool Sports' 2026 memoir. Cooper now owns the brand, while Franklyn launched her own podcast.

In a saga that defined Barstool Sports' brand, entrepreneurs Alex Cooper and Sofia Franklyn split as co‑hosts of the hit podcast Call Her Daddy after 2020 contract negotiations. The fallout sent their friendship into the spotlight and later, in Dave Portnoy's June 2026 memoir, became a central chapter in the story of the company.

Separate Paths After Barstool Exit

Alex Cooper, who won full ownership of Call Her Daddy in 2020, carried the brand with her when it moved from Barstool to Spotify in 2021. In 2024, Cooper unveiled a $125 million deal with SiriusXM and launched the Unwell Network, a new podcast venture that includes the popular Unwell talk and a lifestyle drink line.

Also read Sofia Franklyn Calls Out Alex Cooper & Matt Kaplan for Trying to 'Discredit' Memoir Allegations

After leaving Call Her Daddy, Sofia Franklyn started her own podcast, Sofia With an F, in 2020. The show focuses on her personal experiences and reaction to the public feud, with Franklyn describing the split as a painful but necessary step toward authenticity.

Origins of the Unwell Name and Public Fallout

Franklyn has claimed that the name Unwell came from an email she wrote while working at Morgan Stanley, a detail she first revealed on an early Call Her Daddy episode. While Portnoy has described the name as a "joke," Franklyn insists it holds deeper meaning.

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The controversy intensified when social media users and former Barstool employees began to post "paper trail" evidence of the naming origin, prompting Portnoy to address it publicly in a Wednesday statement that called it a misstep on the brand's part.

Impact on Barstool's Public Image and Future Plans

Portnoy's inclusion of the Cooper-Franklyn drama in his upcoming memoir underscores how the rift has become a defining moment in Barstool's narrative. The story has also contributed to the company's ongoing efforts to manage its public image as it expands into new media ventures.

Both hosts have acknowledged the difficult transition, with Franklyn noting the emotional toll and her willingness to be "open" about her journey. Cooper continues to grow her brand, linking her new network to former Call Her Daddy content while adding fresh formats.

As the podcast industry evolves, the Cooper-Franklyn split serves as a case study in brand ownership, personal branding, and the power of social media in shaping media careers.