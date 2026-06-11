Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan's Relationship: A Far Different Place Than Fans Had Initially Assumed

Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan's relationship was in a far different place than what their fans had initially assumed. Cooper discussed her stressful red carpet event in May while at the YouTube TV Upfronts, where she hid her pregnancy with Stormi till the very end. She also mentioned a conversation with Matt before the event, where they discussed keeping their relationship professional and serious. The headlines soon focused on public speculation about their relationship rather than her pregnancy announcement. Cooper and Matt were doing well and dismissed concerns about their relationship.

In a recent podcast appearance, Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan 's relationship was revealed to be in a far different place than what their fans had initially assumed.

Cooper discussed her stressful red carpet event in May while at the YouTube TV Upfronts, where she hid her pregnancy with Stormi till the very end. She also mentioned a conversation with Matt before the event, where they discussed keeping their relationship professional and serious. The headlines soon focused on public speculation about their relationship rather than her pregnancy announcement. Cooper and Matt were doing well and dismissed concerns about their relationship





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Alex Cooper Matt Kaplan Relationship Pregnancy Red Carpet Event Youtube TV Upfronts Stressful Conversation Professional Serious Headlines Public Speculation Relationship Fans Assumed Pregnancy Announcement Dismissed Concerns Doing Well

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