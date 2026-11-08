Alex Consani Is Twisted Up in Gucci at the LACMA Gala

Museum worthy

is no stranger to a gala, and tonight, she brought her signature glamour to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s annual fundraiser. The event—the—celebrated its 15th edition this evening, supporting its ongoing efforts to expand its film programming.

And like every year, a whole lineup of familiar faces, from models to actors to philanthropists to musicians to athletes, showed up to participate. Joining fellow attendees such as Cardi B, Nicole Kidman, and Paris Hilton, Consani arrived in a theatrical, gravity-defying gown. Courtesy of Gucci, the gala’s sponsor, the look twisted around her body, with an exaggerated, asymmetrical strapless neckline that extended far past her right shoulder.

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Its long, voluminous pleated skirt was finished with a zig-zag hem that gave the whole thing a witchy touch, and she wore it with pointed-toe heels. The 2026 gala, co-hosted by Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow for the 15th year, recognized the work of painter Vija Celmins, known for her photo-realistic work that explores the complexity of nature, as well asfilmmaker Denis Villeneuve.

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For live music, Blackpink’s Rosé joined a historic roster of past musical guests, including Stevie Wonder, Florence and the Machine, Elton John, and Charli XCX. , wearing another Gucci masterpiece. This one was a sheer, shimmering champagne gown, with a plunging halter neckline and ultra-high slit that exposed her entire left leg. The floor-length piece was covered in sequins, and she paired it with matching nude heels.