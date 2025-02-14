Alex Cohen's West Village Co-op Hits Market for $12 Million

A luxurious prewar corner co-op in New York City's West Village, previously owned by prominent television personality, chef, and cookbook author, Alex Cohen, is listed for sale at $12 million.

A luxurious prewar corner co-op in New York City 's West Village , previously owned by prominent television personality, chef, and cookbook author, Alex Cohen , has recently been listed for sale at $12 million. This impressive residence, spanning 3,500 square feet over two floors, boasts four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, and a plethora of design details that showcase its timeless elegance.

The co-op, which took Cohen 21 years to meticulously curate, has been featured in Elle Decor, highlighting its recently renovated interior. The home is a testament to the artistry of designer Eric Hughes and architect Gordon Kahn, with its abundance of natural light streaming through 25 windows, two fireplaces, and expansive closet space. The breathtaking skyline views overlooking Jackson Square Park add to the allure of this exceptional property. Among its many noteworthy features is a custom-designed glass, walnut, and steel staircase, wide-plank oak floors, and a wall of lacquered closets on both floors. The open living and dining area commands attention with its woodburning fireplace, marble mantel, beamed ceilings, built-in cabinets, and a gold-tiled windowed bar complete with a sink, icemaker, and refrigerator. The main floor also includes a windowed chef's kitchen leading to a family room/den adorned with window walls. Both the kitchen and the family room are embellished with a captivating “flowered photomural” wallpaper. A private wing leads to a versatile bedroom suite, suitable as a children's playroom, office, or guest suite. On the upper floor, a windowed office with an ensuite marble bath and a wall of custom-designed bookshelves awaits. The main bedroom suite is a sanctuary, featuring a woodburning fireplace, a window wall offering vistas of the iconic Empire State and Chrysler buildings, and a windowed, walk-in closet/dressing room with bespoke millwork. Cohen has recently moved into another family-style penthouse on West 12th Street for $18.2 million, a space perfectly suited for him and his two children, Ben and Lucy.





