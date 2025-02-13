Alex Bregman Signs with Red Sox, Passing on Tigers' Offer

Alex Bregman, a two-time All-Star and World Series champion, has signed a three-year contract with the Boston Red Sox, opting for a more lucrative deal over the Detroit Tigers' six-year offer.

The Detroit Tigers were a potential suitor for Alex Bregman before he chose to sign with the Boston Red Sox . Sources say the Tigers made a strong offer for the two-time All-Star, proposing a six-year contract worth just over $170 million. This deal included some deferred money and an opt-out clause after the 2026 season. However, Bregman ultimately decided to join the Red Sox on a three-year, $120 million contract with opt-outs after each season.

Bregman's decision to choose Boston over Detroit came down to the higher annual salary offered by the Red Sox. Boston's three-year deal averages $40 million per season, while the Tigers' offer was just above $28 million annually. The Red Sox contract also included an opt-out clause after next season, while Detroit's offer featured an opt-out after the 2026 season. Bregman spent the first nine years of his career with the Houston Astros, winning two World Series titles and earning his first Gold Glove last season. His signing with the Red Sox marks a significant move for the team as pitchers and catchers begin reporting for spring training.





