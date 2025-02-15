Alex Bregman Signs Three-Year Deal with Boston Red Sox

Alex Bregman, a two-time World Series champion and All-Star third baseman, has signed a three-year, $120 million contract with the Boston Red Sox. The deal includes a $5 million signing bonus and will see Bregman potentially transition from third base to second base. Bregman is coming off a season that saw him hit .260 with 26 home runs and 75 RBIs. This move marks a significant investment by the Red Sox as they look to bolster their infield and contend for a World Series title.

Alex Bregman finalized a three-year, $120 million contract on Saturday with the Boston Red Sox . Bregman will also receive a $5 million signing bonus, his salary will be $35 million this season and $40 million in each of the next two years, with part of the money deferred. He can opt out after the 2025 and 2026 seasons to become a free agent again. It is likely that Bregman will move from third base to second with the Red Sox, who already have star Dominican slugger Rafael Devers at that corner.

Boston placed left-hander Patrick Sandoval on the 60-day injured list to open a spot on the roster. Sandoval is recovering from elbow ligament replacement surgery performed on June 26, 2024. Bregman, a two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion during his nine years with Houston, arrives after one of his worst offensive seasons. He batted .260 with 26 home runs and 75 RBIs in the last campaign of a five-year, $100 million contract, to also win his first Gold Glove. Bregman has 19 postseason home runs, tied for sixth in Major League history. He was Houston's second overall pick in the 2015 amateur draft and debuted a year later in the majors, batting .284 with 19 home runs, 71 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 2017. He had four home runs and 10 RBIs in the postseason when the Astros won their first World Series title, a championship tarnished when a Major League Baseball investigation revealed that the team used a prohibited electronic system to steal signs from its rivals. Bregman finished fifth in the American League MVP voting in 2018 and second behind Mike Trout in 2019, the two most productive years of Bregman's career at the plate. He batted .286 with 31 home runs, 103 RBIs and 51 doubles, leading the Majors, in 2018. He then set personal bests the following season with a .296 average, 41 home runs, 112 RBIs and 119 walks, also leading the MLB. Bregman has a .272 average with 191 home runs and 663 RBIs in nine Major League seasons





