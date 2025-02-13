Alex Bregman Signs Lucrative Six-Year Deal with Boston Red Sox

Two-time World Series champion Alex Bregman joins the Boston Red Sox on a six-year, $162 million contract. The deal raises questions about infield positioning and highlights the Red Sox's commitment to building a strong roster.

Alex Bregman , a two-time All-Star and key contributor to the Houston Astros ' World Series victories in 2017 and 2022, has signed a lucrative six-year contract with the Boston Red Sox . The deal, which includes opt-outs after the first two seasons, is worth a staggering $162 million, averaging $27 million per year. Bregman reportedly rejected offers exceeding $170 million over six years from other teams, indicating his strong desire to join the Red Sox.

The move raises questions about how the Red Sox will manage their infield, considering they already have star players Rafael Devers at third base and Triston Casas at first base. Bregman, who won his first Gold Glove at third base last season, has primarily played that position throughout his career. However, the Red Sox are known for their flexibility and could find creative solutions to accommodate Bregman's talents.Besides securing Bregman's services, the Red Sox have also made other notable additions this offseason. They signed former New York Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman to a one-year deal, bolstering their bullpen. The team's focus on building a strong roster for the upcoming season is evident in their strategic signings





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Alex Bregman Boston Red Sox MLB Contract Free Agency Astros World Series

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alex Bregman and the Boston Red Sox: A Long-Term Deal Stands in the WayThe Boston Red Sox are interested in Alex Bregman, but the two sides are reportedly locked in a standoff over contract length. Bregman's agent says he's only interested in long-term deals, while the Red Sox may be hesitant to commit to a large contract for a player who will soon be 31.

Read more »

Carlos Baerga Claims Red Sox Close to Signing Alex BregmanFormer MLB player Carlos Baerga has asserted that the Boston Red Sox are nearing an agreement with free agent Alex Bregman and that he will be playing second base. While Baerga's reporting lacks official confirmation, this claim adds to the existing speculation about Bregman's potential move to Boston.

Read more »

Top Red Sox Insider Casts Serious Doubt On Chances Of Alex Bregman SigningThe latest update on the Boston Red Sox's pursuit of Alex Bregman casts doubt on the chances of a signing.

Read more »

Alex Bregman's Free Agency Race Heats Up: Red Sox, Tigers Emerge as Front RunnersThe pursuit of star infielder Alex Bregman has narrowed down to five teams, with the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers standing out as the most aggressive contenders. While the Houston Astros remain a strong possibility, the Red Sox and Tigers are dangling enticing offers that could sway Bregman's decision. Will Bregman choose lucrative security in Detroit under former Astros manager A.J. Hinch or a shorter-term deal with the Red Sox and a chance to play with former Astros bench coach Alex Cora?

Read more »

Alex Bregman Rumors: Free Agent May Sign Red Sox Deal 'Soon'; Tigers Also PossibleESPN baseball insider and podcaster Buster Olney predicts that free agent Alex Bregman is close to signing with either the Boston Red Sox or Detroit Tigers.

Read more »

Alex Bregman's Free Agency: Red Sox, Cubs, and Tigers Emerge as Top ContendersAlex Bregman, after leaving the Houston Astros, is highly sought after by several MLB teams. The Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, and Detroit Tigers are considered the frontrunners for the talented third baseman.

Read more »