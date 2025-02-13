Alex Bregman Signs $120 Million Deal with Boston Red Sox

Third baseman Alex Bregman has agreed to a three-year, $120 million contract with the Boston Red Sox. The deal, pending a successful physical, includes opt-out clauses after the 2026 and 2027 seasons. Bregman, a two-time World Series champion and two-time All-Star with the Houston Astros, is coming off one of his least productive offensive seasons.

Coming off one of his poorest offensive seasons, the 30-year-old Bregman is a two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion during his nine years with Houston. He batted .260 with 26 homers and 75 RBIs in the final season of a $100 million, five-year contract while winning his first Gold Glove. Bregman was selected by Houston with the second overall pick in the 2015 amateur draft, made his big league debut a year later and hit .284 with 19 homers, 71 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 2017. He had four homers and 10 RBIs in the postseason as the Astros won their first World Series title, a championship marred when a Major League Baseball investigation revealed the team used banned electronics to steal opponents' signs. Bregman had RBIs in his first five World Series games, homering off Clayton Kershaw in the opener and Kenley Jansen in Game 4, and hitting a walk-off 10th-inning single against Jansen in Game 5. Bregman was fifth in AL MVP voting in 2018 and second to Mike Trout in 2019, Bregman's two most productive years at the plate. He batted .286 with 31 homers, 103 RBIs and a major league-leading 51 doubles in 2018, then set career highs the following season with a .296 average, 41 homers, 112 RBIs and a major league-leading 119 walks. He walked just 44 times this year with a 23.6% chase rate, his highest since 2017. Bregman has a .272 average with 191 homers and 663 RBIs in nine big league seasons





