Alex Bregman Bids Farewell to Houston Astros After Nine Seasons

MLB star Alex Bregman announces his departure from the Houston Astros after nine seasons, signing a three-year, $120 million contract with the Boston Red Sox. He expresses gratitude to the city, fans, and organization for an unforgettable journey filled with triumphs and shared adversity.

MLB star Alex Bregman bid farewell to the Houston Astros and their devoted fans on Saturday, February 15, 2025, after nine fulfilling seasons with the team. His departure came on the heels of a three-year, $120 million contract agreement with the Boston Red Sox , announced on Wednesday night. In a heartfelt message posted online, Bregman reflected on his time with the Astros , emphasizing the profound impact the city and its fans had on him.

He celebrated their shared triumphs, including eight playoff appearances, seven American League Championship Series (ALCS) appearances, four World Series appearances, and two World Series titles. Bregman acknowledged the team's resilience, mirroring the city's unwavering spirit in facing adversity, from natural disasters and pandemics to rallying behind philanthropic causes. He highlighted the Astros' ability to rise above challenges and emerge stronger, a testament to the city's enduring strength.Looking back, Bregman expressed gratitude to the Astros organization for believing in him and providing him with the platform to achieve his dreams. He cherished the memories forged with his teammates, describing them as family. He extended a heartfelt thank you to the fans for their unwavering support, acknowledging that their cheers and chants made every moment at the ballpark unforgettable. As Bregman embarks on a new chapter with the Boston Red Sox, he leaves behind a legacy of dedication, teamwork, and unforgettable moments with the Astros.





