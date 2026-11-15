Alex Bowen Vasectomy Decision and Family Planning Journey

Love Island star Alex Bowen discusses his vasectomy and family planning choices following wife Olivia's traumatic childbirth, addressing masculinity concerns.

Love Island star Alex Bowen, 35, has publicly discussed his decision to undergo a vasectomy, emphasizing that the choice was made to prioritize family health and safety following a traumatic childbirth experience with his wife, Olivia Bowen, 32.

The former reality television contestant opened up in a new interview with the Daily Mail, explaining that the procedure followed a "close call" during the delivery of their second child, a daughter named Siena, born in August last year.

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The Traumatic Birth Event

The couple had planned for a home birth for their youngest child, but the situation escalated rapidly due to a severe bladder prolapse that required immediate hospital intervention.

During the emergency C-section, Olivia suffered a rupture of her uterus in two places, resulting in the loss of nearly three litres of blood and necessitating an urgent blood transfusion.

Olivia Bowen described the aftermath as a period where she slipped in and out of consciousness, while Alex Bowen watched her color drain from her face in horror.

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The couple, who married in September 2018, already had a son named Abel, who was born three years prior to Siena.

This birth followed a previous family tragedy, as the couple had previously experienced the loss of a twin through Vanishing Twin Syndrome, further solidifying their decision to stop having children.

Addressing Masculinity Concerns

Alex Bowen directly addressed and dismissed criticisms regarding masculinity, stating that men should take more responsibility for contraception in relationships rather than viewing sterilization as a threat to their manhood.

He explained that the normal reaction from some men is confusion about why a vasectomy is necessary, but he does not view the decision through the lens of potential relationship breakups.

"I haven't got any thoughts in my head that we're never gonna be together," Alex Bowen said, adding that worrying about splitting up is not a constructive mindset when planning for a family.

Olivia Bowen praised her husband for his vocal stance, noting that she finds it admirable when men speak openly about contraception, as it encourages other men to learn from their experiences.

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She emphasized that contraception is not solely a woman's responsibility, stating, "I find it like really admirable because not many men speak about it in the way that Alex does."

The couple feels that their family is complete, with no desire for more children given the medical risks involved and their commitment to providing a stable environment for Abel and Siena.

Current Lifestyle and Partnerships

Outside of family planning, the Bowen couple has recently returned to the UK countryside after spending the summer in Spain, where they are currently redecorating their home for the upcoming holiday season.

They have teamed up with the home retailer Dunelm to prepare their residence for Christmas, a holiday season they both deeply adore and decorate extensively.

Olivia Bowen mentioned that they have already decorated their dining table, lounge, fireplace, and even the guest room, showing their enthusiasm for the festive period.

When asked for advice on maintaining a stress-free Christmas, Alex Bowen humorously suggested that one should simply sit back and delegate tasks, joking, "I just kind of sit back and just like, all right, go get me a drink."