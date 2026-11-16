Alex Baskin’s 32 Flavors Strikes Overall Deal With Hi Mom Productions

It marks the first overall deal struck by Alex Baskin’s company and comes only a few months after Sony acquired his company.

‘Who’s In The Band? ’ Music Competition Series From Richard Bacon, Simon Cowell & Savan Kotecha Lands Greenlight At ABCJames D'Arcy, Jonathan Pryce & Lena Olin Board 'The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo' As Sky Series Casts The Vanger FamilyHi Mom, which also has a first-look deal with Hulu, will develop and produce nonfiction programming for cable and streaming platforms as part of 32 Flavors’ expanding slate.

“Andrea and Michelle have a track record of consistently identifying the stories and characters that feel both of-the-moment and are built to resonate with audiences, while executing their work with a distinct creative point of view,” said Alex Baskin, CEO and Founder, 32 Flavors. “As we enter our next chapter at 32 Flavors, they are exactly the kind of creative partners we want to build with, and we’re excited to collaborate with them on bringing exceptional projects to the marketplace.

Also read Ukraine strikes Putin's prized bridge for first time in 18 months

” “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Alex and the incredible team at 32 Flavors. Alex has built an extraordinary company with a track record of creating some of the most compelling and talked-about shows on television. At Hi Mom, we’ve always believed in taking big creative swings, finding unforgettable characters, and telling stories in bold, unexpected ways that get people talking.

Advertisement

We feel incredibly aligned with Alex in that vision, and we can’t wait to see what we build together,” added Hi Mom’s Andrea Metz and Michelle Peerali. Spy Thriller ‘Slow Horses’ Renewed For Seasons 9 & 10; Apple’s Longest-Running Series