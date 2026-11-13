Aleksanders Dolars Sentenced to Nine Years for Fatal Hit-and-Run Killing Keaton Slater

Aleksanders Dolars received a nine-year prison term for the fatal hit-and-run of 12-year-old Keaton Slater in Coventry. The court heard how the driver fled to Latvia after the deadly collision on June 14, 2024.

Aleksanders Dolars, a 23-year-old driver, has been sentenced to nine years and four months in prison for causing the death of 12-year-old Keaton Slater through dangerous driving. The fatal incident occurred in Coventry on the afternoon of June 14, 2024, when Dolars struck the schoolboy with his vehicle while traveling at excessive speeds.

The court learned that Dolars was driving a BMW at up to 76 miles per hour in a designated 30-mile per hour zone. He swerved aggressively through traffic before accelerating through red lights just as Keaton stepped off the pavement to cross the road. The victim attempted to run as the speeding car approached, but Dolars was unable to stop in time. The impact projected the boy into two parked vehicles, resulting in his immediate death at the scene at 4:30 pm.

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Fleeing to Latvia After the Crash

Immediately following the collision, Dolars fled the scene with two male friends and a prostitute in the car. Witnesses heard shouts of 'Go, go, go' from inside the vehicle as the driver failed to slow down. Dolars stopped briefly to allow the woman to exit, then abandoned the car more than six miles away approximately 20 minutes after the crash. He traveled to Latvia, evading British authorities for several months.

Dolars was eventually extradited to the United Kingdom from Latvia in August, facilitated by a new extradition agreement between the two nations. Upon his arrival at Gatwick Airport, he entered a guilty plea for causing death by dangerous driving during proceedings at Warwick Crown Court. Prosecutors confirmed that the National Crime Service and West Midlands Police worked tirelessly to locate and arrest him.

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Victim Impact and Family Trauma

Keaton Slater was described by his family as a happy and bubbly child with aspirations to become a professional footballer. His mother, Louise Slater, provided a heartbreaking victim impact statement, expressing that the pain of losing a child never leaves. She emphasized that the family's grief was compounded by Dolars' decision to leave Keaton behind without offering any assistance.

The Slater family held a funeral at Coventry Cathedral in July 2024, attended by hundreds of mourners. The service featured sky-blue themes to honor Keaton's support for Coventry City Football Club. His father, Clint Slater, described the loss of his son as the loss of his best friend, noting the irreversible nature of their tragedy and the permanent change to their family's future.

Sentencing Disparity and Public Reaction

During the sentencing hearing, Judge Kristina Montgomery, KC, condemned Dolars' actions as selfish and dangerous. She noted that his fear of imprisonment did not excuse his failure to stop and assist the victim. The judge ordered a 16-year driving ban alongside the custodial sentence, stating that Dolars would spend two-thirds of his time in prison and the remainder on license.

Despite the lengthy sentence, Keaton's parents expressed dissatisfaction with the tariff. Mrs. Slater stated that while it is good to know Dolars cannot drive again, she believes the sentence should have been longer given that her son only lived for 12 years. She also read a letter Keaton had written to his future self on his first day of secondary school, in which he expressed his desire to pass all his GCSEs by the end of Year 11.

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Dolars, who has previous convictions for threatening behavior and possession of a knife, is now serving his time behind bars. His oldest brother, Josh Slater, reflected on the day of the collision as the moment everything crashed down for the family. The community continues to grapple with the loss, as the pain of the event remains fresh for those who knew Keaton and loved him.