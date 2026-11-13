Aleksanders Dolars Jailed for Fatal Coventry Hit-and-Run

Aleksanders Dolars sentenced to nine years for killing 12-year-old Keaton Slater in Coventry. Details on the hit-and-run, extradition from Latvia, and family reaction.

Alexanders Dolars, a 23-year-old Latvia n national, has been sentenced to nine years and four months in prison for causing the death of Keaton Slater, a 12-year-old boy killed in a hit-and-run incident in Coventry. The fatal crash occurred on the afternoon of June 14, 2024, when Dolars drove his BMW at speeds reaching 76mph through a 30mph zone. Dolars fled the scene immediately after striking Keaton, who was walking home from school with friends, and escaped to Latvia to avoid arrest. He was finally extradited to the United Kingdom in August, over two years after the collision, to face justice at Warwick Crown Court.

The Fatal Incident Details

Warwick Crown Court heard that Dolars was traveling with two male friends and a woman he had stopped to pick up when the accident happened. Prosecutors stated that Dolars swerved aggressively in front of other vehicles before accelerating through traffic lights at high speed. At that exact moment, Keaton Slater stepped off the pavement to cross the road. Although Keaton spotted the speeding BMW and attempted to run to safety, his view was compromised by surrounding traffic, and he was unable to escape the vehicle.

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The impact of the collision was severe, projecting Keaton into two parked cars nearby. Despite the severity of the accident, Dolars and his companions did not stop to assist the injured boy. Audio evidence from inside the vehicle captured shouts of "Go, go, go" as the car continued to accelerate rather than slow down. The passenger, a prostitute Dolars had picked up, shouted to be let out of the vehicle. Dolars paused briefly to allow her to exit before driving off to abandon the BMW more than six miles away.

Family Impact and Court Statements

Keaton Slater was described by his grieving family as a "happy, bubbly" child with a strong ambition to become a professional footballer. In a poignant victim impact statement read aloud in court, his mother Louise Slater expressed the profound and permanent pain of losing her son. She noted that Keaton walked out of their home that day expecting to return, but the family never imagined that moment would be his last. Mrs. Slater emphasized that a part of the entire family died with Keaton, and their lives have been irrevocably changed by his absence.

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Keaton's father, Clint Slater, described the loss of his "best friend" as heartbreaking, particularly because the family would never get to know what their son would grow up to become. The couple also shared a letter Keaton had written to his future self on his first day of secondary school nine months prior, in which he expressed his desire to pass all of his GCSEs by the end of Year 11. Keaton's oldest brother, Josh Slater, added that the day of the death was when "everything came crashing down," noting that the pain of the loss remains as fresh and unbearable as it was on the day it happened.

Legal Proceedings and Sentencing

Following the crash, Dolars attempted to evade justice by fleeing to Latvia. The case relied heavily on a new extradition agreement between the UK and Latvia, which facilitated his arrest and return to Britain. West Midlands Police worked tirelessly alongside the Crown Prosecution Service and the National Crime Agency to track Dolars down. After being flown into Gatwick Airport in August, Dolars entered a guilty plea to causing death by dangerous driving in September. The court also considered his previous convictions for threatening behavior and possession of a knife, which contributed to the severity of the sentence.

Judge Kristina Montgomery, KC, delivered the sentencing at Warwick Crown Court, condemning Dolars' actions as selfish and dangerous. She stated that his fear of imprisonment did not excuse leaving Keaton behind to die. The judge ordered Dolars to serve two-thirds of his nine-year and four-month sentence in custody, with the remaining time spent on license. Additionally, he was handed a 16-year driving ban, ensuring he cannot legally operate a vehicle for a significant portion of his life. The judge emphasized that his actions left Keaton's family to bear an irreparable loss.

Aftermath and Family Reaction

While the sentence has been imposed, Keaton's family has expressed dissatisfaction with the length of the jail term. Mrs. Slater noted that while it was comforting to know Dolars would not be on the roads to harm another family, she believed a longer sentence was warranted. She argued that since her son only lived for 12 years, the punishment should reflect the value of that lost time. The family's sentiment highlights the ongoing emotional struggle and the perception that the legal tariff did not fully match the gravity of the tragedy.

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Hundreds of people attended Keaton's funeral at Coventry Cathedral in July 2024, showing the wide community impact of his death. The service was themed in sky-blue colors to honor Keaton's passion for Coventry City Football Club. As the legal chapter closes, the Slater family remains focused on coping with their loss, with Mr. Slater describing the journey as one of enduring heartbreak. The case stands as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of dangerous driving and the immediate flight to escape responsibility.