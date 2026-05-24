Aleena Garcia Homers in Six and Seven Innings for UCLA

UCLA senior softball player Aleena Garcia made her seventh home run of the season in the sixth and seventh innings against UCF.

Aleena Garcia #21 of the UCLA Bruins reacts after hitting a three run home run against the UCF Knights in the sixth inning of game two of an NCAA Super Regional Softball Game at Easton Field on the campus of UCLA in Westwood on Saturday, May 23, 2026.

Aleena Garcia #21 of the UCLA Bruins reacts after hitting a three run home run against the UCF Knights in the seventh inning of game two of an NCAA Super Regional Softball Game at Easton Field on the campus of UCLA in Westwood on Saturday, May 23, 2026. Aleena Garcia #21 of the UCLA Bruins reacts after hitting a three run home run against the UCF Knights in the seventh inning of game two of an NCAA Super Regional Softball Game at Easton Field on the campus of UCLA in Westwood on Saturday, May 23, 2026.

Aleena Garcia #21 of the UCLA Bruins reacts after hitting a three run home run against the UCF Knights in the seventh inning of game two of an NCAA Super Regional Softball Game at Easton Field on the campus of UCLA in Westwood on Saturday, May 23, 2026. Aleena Garcia #21 of the UCLA Bruins reacts after hitting a three run home run against the UCF Knights in the seventh inning of game two of an NCAA Super Regional Softball Game at Easton Field on the campus of UCLA in Westwood on Saturday, May 23, 2026.

Aleena Garcia #21 of the UCLA Bruins reacts after hitting a three run home run against the UCF Knights in the seventh inning of game two of an NCAA Super Regional Softball Game at Easton Field on the campus of UCLA in Westwood on Saturday, May 23, 2026. Aleena Garcia #21 of the UCLA Bruins jumps into the arms of teammate Sofia Mujica after hitting a three run home run against the UCF Knights in the sixth inning of game two of an NCAA Super Regional Softball Game at Easton Field on the campus of UCLA in Westwood on Saturday, May 23, 2026.

Aleena Garcia #21 of the UCLA Bruins jumps into the arms of teammate Sofia Mujica after hitting a three run home run against the UCF Knights in the sixth inning of game two of an NCAA Super Regional Softball Game at Easton Field on the campus of UCLA in Westwood on Saturday, May 23, 2026





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Aleena Garcia UCLA Bruins UCF Knights Home Run NCAA Super Regional Softball Game

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