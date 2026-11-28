Alec Confronts Regret Over 1983 NHS Patient Fantasy
A retired radiographer reflects on inappropriate 1983 thoughts about an NHS patient, seeking perspective on professional boundaries and modern accountability.
Retired radiographer Alec writes to columnist Bel Mooney to express deep regret over a specific incident in 1983 involving a female patient in an NHS isolation ward.
The 1983 Isolation Ward Incident
Alec describes a scenario where a fevered patient had thrown off the top part of her gown, and nurses, prioritizing infection control, did not adjust her modesty.Also readScotland CMO Gregor Smith Resigns Amid NHS Grampian Scandal Fallout
Although he maintained professional conduct during the X-ray procedure, he admits to shame regarding intrusive erotic thoughts about the patient afterward.
Persistence of Guilt Over Decades
Over 40 years later, the former medical professional struggles with the inability to remember if such thoughts occurred with other patients during his career.
He fears that among the thousands of women he interacted with, others may have featured in his sexual fantasies, creating a lingering sense of moral failure.
Seeking Modern Professional Judgment
Alec contacts the newspaper not for condemnation, but to gain an objective perspective from a modern professional woman on handling such past regrets.
He acknowledges that viewing his past mental state through a 21st-century lens makes his history seem appalling, yet he insists no physical actions occurred.
Bel Mooney On Invisible Thoughts
Bel Mooney responds by praising Alec for his honesty, noting that while society rightly condemns taking advantage of patients, thoughts remain a private matter.
She shares an anecdote from a senior hospital consultant who noted that some male gynaecologists historically harbored unhealthy interests in women's bodies.
Distinction Between Thought And Action
Mooney emphasizes that while undressing for examinations makes many feel vulnerable, Alec did not exploit the situation or breach professional boundaries physically.
She challenges the notion of punishing unacceptable thoughts, suggesting that regret over imagined scenarios is a common human experience rather than a crime.
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