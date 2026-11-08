Alec Burleson Thinks Cardinals Are Closer Than They Appear

The St. Louis Cardinals missed the postseason for the fourth consecutive year in 2026, yet it didn't feel like it to the fanbase. Instead, they see that the Car

Sep 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Alec Burleson circles the bases on a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park.

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The St. Louis Cardinals missed the postseason for the fourth consecutive year in 2026, yet it didn't feel like it to the fanbase. Instead, they see that the Cardinals actually are making a lot of progress and are on the right path.was a success in terms of player development and where players fit on the roster.

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Now, the question is whether or not they can get back into contention sooner rather than later. Alec Burleson spoke with Jim Hayes, Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson on the "Cardinal Territory" podcast, and he believes the Cardinals may be closer to October than we think.

"The moves that had to be made and were made before the season, I think it allowed us to find out what we have and what we don't have and what we need to take that next step and get into the playoffs," Burleson said. "I think if you give a lot of these young guys another year of experience and I think you're going to see a lot of improvement from a lot of these guys.

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We were in the playoff hunt for the majority of the season. We're not far off and I think we've got a good core that we can add pieces around that will allow us to take that next step.

"Sep 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Alec Burleson reacts after hitting a solo home run in the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect It still may be a year or two before the Cardinals are truly a playoff contender, but there is a lot to like about what they currently have.

Chaim Bloom's plan is working so far, and perhaps a few tweaks in the offseason can make them a little better for 2027. The Cardinals have always been an organization that prides itself on winning, so rebuilding is unfamiliar territory, but it was a necessary step in the process, and before long, the Cardinals should soon begin to see the benefits of what Bloom is trying to do to get them back to where they hope to be.for the next few years.

There is certainly hope after 2026, and if the Cardinals supplement their young core with the right pieces, the future all of a sudden will look a lot brighter, and it should be interesting to see where they go from here. Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball.

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Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding St. Louis Cardinals On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com