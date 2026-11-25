Alec Bohm has agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract with the Kansas City Royals, ending his tenure with the Philadelphia Phillies and opening the door for top prospect Aidan Miller to start at third base.

Alec Bohm has agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract with the Kansas City Royals, confirmed by The Post's Jon Heyman. The deal ends Bohm's time with the Philadelphia Phillies and creates an opening at third base for top prospect Aidan Miller.

The New York Yankees had shown interest in Bohm as a potential right-handed bat to platoon with Ryan McMahon at third base. However, the Yankees will continue their search for offense after focusing on pitching additions this offseason. Bohm, 30, is expected to be the Royals' third baseman after the team traded Maikel Garcia to the Mariners earlier this offseason.

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Royals Sign Bohm To Boost Offense

The Royals finished 22nd in runs scored last year and 16th in OPS, and adding Bohm is seen as a move to improve their offense. Last season, Bohm slashed .249/.315/.383 with 15 home runs and 88 RBIs. Over the past five seasons, he has averaged roughly 15 homers and 83 RBIs. His 88 RBIs would have led Kansas City last season.

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He also has experience at first base, giving the Royals positional flexibility. The Phillies, meanwhile, have not had an ideal offseason and have lost a key piece from their team. Following a disappointing campaign that resulted in an early postseason exit, Philadelphia entered the offseason looking to shake things up. With a veteran core and some bad contracts, changes were expected.

Bohm, an All-Star in 2024, had bright spots but also struggled with consistency. He was the Phillies' best right-handed hitter, and his departure leaves a void on the right side of the plate. Now, third base is a position of need for Philadelphia. With Bohm gone, the path is clear for Aidan Miller to become the starter at third base.

Miller Poised For Third Base Role

Miller, a top prospect, is seen more as a shortstop long-term but has experience at third base and played there quite a bit. The Phillies have a desire to get younger, and starting Miller would help achieve that.

However, giving the starting job to Miller comes with risk, as he has never played in the majors. A back injury kept him out for most of the 2026 campaign in the minors, but when healthy, he is capable of being what the Phillies are looking for. It would behoove Philadelphia to add veteran help, but options at third base are not great.

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Overall, it wasn't too surprising to see Bohm leave, and now the Phillies will rely on Miller to live up to the hype as a top prospect. The Yankees, who had hoped to land Bohm for about $10 million, will continue their hunt for their first bat of the offseason. The Royals, meanwhile, continue to retool a last-place roster with the addition of Bohm.