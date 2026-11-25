Baldwin wanted to host the controversial vaccine skeptic on his short-lived talk show in 2013, and he claims their discussion about the 1963 assassination helped get his show canceled.

Trinity AudioOn the 63rd anniversary of John F. Kennedy’s assassination, Alec Baldwin claimed that his very short-lived, 2013 late-night talk show on MSNBC was canceled because he wanted to broadcast a two-hour special, for which he planned to have supposed experts, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who would eventually become Donald Trump’s controversial Health and Human Services secretary, talk about why Lee Harvey Oswald didn’t act alone.which he posted on Instagram Sunday.

He explained that he had always been “fascinated” by America’s 35th president and the circumstances of his death “because it didn’t smell right to me. ” Baldwin has joined others who disagree with the so-called official conclusions presented by the Warren Commission report. Released in September 1964, the report concluded that only shots fired by Oswald from the sixth floor of the Texas School Book Depository in Dallas, Texas, killed Kennedy.

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The report also said the commission found no evidence that either Oswald or his killer, Jack Ruby, were part of a domestic or foreign conspiracy to assassinate Kennedy.

“There are a lot of very reasonable things that point to the fact that Kennedy was killed by his own government,” Baldwin said, while sitting back in a chair in front of a night-darkened window. “And I believe that. I believe that people outside the system, outside the gravitational field of official Washington, Langley, and so forth, they put it all together. Whether their own pulled the trigger or triggers, I don’t know, but… .

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”aying in a 2023 radio interview : “There is overwhelming evidence that the CIA was involved in his murder. I think it’s beyond a reasonable doubt at this point. ” These views are not entirely outside the mainstream anymore, even if they go against the Warren Commission report and are often referred to in news reports as “conspiracy theories. ” Certainly, Baldwin’s claim about why MSNBC canceled his talk show, “Up Late with Alec Baldwin,” sounds extreme.

At the time, MSNBC was run by NBC, which produced “30 Rock,” Baldwin’s acclaimed, Emmy-winning hit sitcom with Tina Fey. Baldwin said that MSNBC didn’t like that he wanted to present views that ran counter to the Warren Commission report.

In addition to Kennedy Jr., Baldwin also wanted to broadcast his conversations with New York Times writer Philip Shenon, who had recently published “A Cruel and Shocking Act: The Secret History of the Kennedy Assassination”; and Mark Lane, a famed Kennedy conspiracy theorist,‘”I did the show, two hours, and the show was canceled,” Baldwin said.

“I go, ‘Why did you have me drag all these people over there and do the show? ’ The network, who obviously has other things on their mind, they killed my show.

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'” Of course, Baldwin saying something controversial about the Kennedy assassination shouldn’t be surprising. Over the years, he’s become a divisive figure in American popular culture for things he says or does in his personal or professional life, or with regard to politics and social issues. Baldwin has spent the past five years dealing with the legal fall-out from accidentally shooting and killing a cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of a movie in 2021.

He and his influencer wife, Hilaria Baldwin, also have become figures of curiosity and ridicule because of her 2020 Spanish heritage scandal and because of the couple’s choice to turn their life with their seven young children into content for reality TV and social media. Now, when it comes to Baldwin’s claim about his MSNBC show, it doesn’t match up with published reports about why he only got to tape five episodes before it was canceled.and other news outlets, MSNBC suspended Baldwin’s show in November 2013 after the actor had one of his notorious run-ins with someone on the streets of New York City.

In this case, Baldwin directed an anti-gay slur at a photographer, during a video-recorded encounter with reporters. Even though Baldwin apologized for losing his temper, his slur caused behind-the-scenes friction at the network and sent ratings plummeting, the Daily Mail said.as they were in 2020 when Baldwin invited the famed vaccine skeptic onto his Instagram account to record them talking about the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, Kennedy Jr. has joined the Trump administration and been accused by some of his Kennedy family relatives of putting Americans’ health care at risk. Baldwin also is known to be on good terms with some of those Kennedy relatives and has long been an outspoken critic of Trump and lampooned him on “Saturday Night Live. ”