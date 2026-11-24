Alec Baldwin claims MSNBC canceled his late-night program after a segment on the John F. Kennedy assassination, contradicting network explanations regarding his 2013 suspension.

Alec Baldwin marked the 63rd anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy with a detailed social media monologue that reasserted his long-held conspiracy theories. The 68-year-old actor stated that he has always been fascinated by the violent circumstances surrounding the death of the 35th U.S. president because the official narrative never seemed correct to him. Baldwin shared these reflections as he commemorated the event that occurred in Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 1963.

The actor claimed that the cancellation of his late-night talk show, Up Late with Alec Baldwin, on MSNBC was directly triggered by a two-hour episode dedicated to the JFK assassination. Baldwin asserted that a producer informed him that the network, then under NBC management, refused to air programming that disagreed with the conclusions of the Warren Commission or treated alternative theories as fact. He expressed disbelief that the network would cancel the series after he had assembled a lineup of prominent guests for the discussion.

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The guests featured on the controversial segment included New York Times writer Philip Shenon, who authored the book A Cruel and Shocking Act: The Secret History of the Kennedy Assassination. Also appearing were Bobby Kennedy Jr. and James Douglass, the author of JFK and the Unspeakable, as well as Mark Lane, a well-known Kennedy conspiracy theorist. While Shenon's perspective was described as more subtle, the other guests argued that a formal conspiracy was responsible for the killing of the president.

Baldwin recalled the specific date of the broadcast, noting that he filmed the two-hour episode on November 22, 2013, which was exactly 50 years prior to the anniversary of the assassination. He questioned why the network required him to invite such a significant group of experts only to subsequently cancel the program. He stated that the network seemingly had other priorities and decided to end his show shortly after the contentious episode aired.

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However, independent reports indicate that MSNBC, which was rebranded as MS NOW a year ago, suspended the talk show in November 2013 due to a different incident. The suspension followed a video-recorded confrontation between Baldwin and a photographer in New York City, during which the actor used an anti-gay slur. This event reportedly caused friction behind the scenes and led to a significant drop in ratings for the program.

In his monologue, Baldwin also reflected on his admiration for President Kennedy, describing him as graceful, handsome, and intelligent. He noted that Kennedy served his country in the Navy, the House of Representatives, and as a senator before becoming president. Baldwin criticized the current political landscape, suggesting that modern leaders are pale copies of those like Kennedy and that too many individuals with questionable backgrounds hold power due to financial influence.

Baldwin reiterated his belief that reasonable evidence points to the U.S. government being responsible for the assassination. He speculated that individuals outside the gravitational field of official Washington and the Central Intelligence Agency may have orchestrated the event, though he admitted uncertainty about who physically pulled the trigger. He cited the arraignment of Lee Harvey Oswald as a moment that revealed a deeper involvement.

The actor has previously credited his wife, Hilaria, and their children for helping him cope with the trauma following the accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Rust film set in 2021. Baldwin's latest comments follow the dismissal of his lawsuit for malicious prosecution related to the criminal charges he faced in connection with Hutchins' death, as he continues to engage with controversial topics online.