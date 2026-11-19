Alec Baldwin, 68, and Hilaria Baldwin, 42—parents to seven kids together—joked that gaslighting and a good sense of humor are the secret behind their marriage's success.

star and the yoga instructor don't mind teasing each other over the small stuff as they raise their seven kids,in an interview published Nov. 18.

"And then we’re both not sure what’s real and not real anymore, but we both do it to each other. " One harmless example of how they flip the script at home? Hilaria often tries to convince her husband that her frequent redecorating was his idea.

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"Every day when he leaves, if I don’t have to work, I come home ," she recounted. "I tell him it was his idea, and he’s like, 'Wait a minute. '"Hilaria Baldwin Jokingly Reacts to Husband Alec Baldwin’s Request to "Have Another Baby" After 7 Kids And it's that sense of humor that has kept their relationship going strong after the couple's meet-cute in 2011 at a New York City restaurant.

The 42-year-old added of their banter, "It keeps us both getting old very fast and young, both the things at the same time.

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""A lot of gaslighting," he teased about rolling with Hilaria's quirks, and vice versa. "The key to a happy marriage is a lot of gaslighting. ""She is eccentric and totally bat s--t crazy but she saved my dad’s life," Ireland wrote in a 2025actress questioned how having seven younger siblings would impact her relationship with her dad, Ireland gushed about her large family unit.

Hilaria Thomas , his number upon meeting her at Pure Food and Wine in New York in February 2011. The two played phone tag until they finally arranged a time to meet for dinner. Alec looked into his future and saw Hilaria at the 10th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's "An Enduring Vision" benefit at Cipriani Wall Street in October 2011. They moved in together the following month.

Hilaria accompanied Alec to the Cannes Film Festival in 2012.

"I've dated a lot of people since my divorce, and have thought a lot about what I wanted and what I wanted to do," he said. "I thought about it too much, I suppose. I wasn't really ready to take that chance and to act until I met Hilaria.

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"Hilaria and Ireland Baldwin frequently tweet about their friendship. Ireland joked on the social networking site she was going to serve as a "flower girl" in the wedding, but actually was a bridesmaid.in front of family and friends at the Basilica of St. Patrick's Old Cathedral in Manhattan. The bride wore a silk magnolia trumpet Amsale gown and the groom donned a tux from Tom Ford.