Actor Alec Baldwin received a coronary artery disease diagnosis following cardiac catheterization, revealing a 90 percent blockage in his left anterior descending artery.

Actor Alec Baldwin, age 60, received a critical diagnosis of coronary artery disease after experiencing unexplained physical symptoms that prompted immediate medical intervention. The 60-year-old actor described the initial warning signs as a peculiar fluttering sensation over his chest and a tickling feeling under his pectoral muscle. These episodes occurred approximately every four hours throughout the night, leading Baldwin to seek professional medical evaluation despite the absence of intense pain.

Hailey Bieber Influenced Health Monitoring

Hailey Bieber, the 29-year-old model and wife of Baldwin's son Stephen, played a pivotal role in encouraging her father-in-law to prioritize his cardiovascular health four years prior to this diagnosis. Bieber, who was hospitalized in March 2022 for stroke-like symptoms and subsequently underwent heart surgery, has been open about her renewed fascination with medicine and the human body. Her past experiences with a mini-stroke and her advocacy for proactive health checks influenced Baldwin's decision to heed her advice regarding his own well-being.

Also read Ricky Benitez Reveals Coronary Artery Disease Diagnosis, Calcium Score Of 137 After Feeling Healthy

Cardiac Catheterization Reveals 90 Percent Blockage

Following a referral from a cardiologist, Baldwin underwent a diagnostic procedure known as cardiac catheterization at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. The comprehensive testing, which included blood tests, an ultrasound, and a CT scan, revealed a severe 90 percent blockage in his left anterior descending artery. This artery is a primary blood vessel supplying the heart, and such a significant obstruction drastically reduces blood flow, posing a high risk for heart attack if left untreated.

Angioplasty Procedure Restores Blood Flow

To address the critical obstruction, medical specialists performed an angioplasty to open the blocked blood vessels and implanted a stent to keep the artery open. Baldwin described the experience as life-changing, noting that the calcification causing the blockage had developed over many years rather than appearing overnight. His treating physician emphasized that Baldwin was fortunate to have received timely intervention, stating that the doctor's daily experience with such procedures made the sentiment particularly impactful.

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Advocacy for Heart Health and Preventive Care

Baldwin is now using his public platform to advocate for routine cardiac screenings, cholesterol checks, and plaque tests, especially for men over the age of 50. He emphasized the importance of researching one's own body and taking proactive steps to maintain heart health as a means to ensure a high quality of life in later decades. The actor shared that facing his mortality served as a wake-up call, transforming his approach to personal wellness into a mission to educate others on preventive cardiology.

Family History and Hereditary Risk Factors

The diagnosis highlights the significance of hereditary factors in cardiovascular health, as Baldwin's father died from lung cancer at age 55 after suffering from an aortic aneurysm. Aortic issues can be genetic, and Baldwin already had an aortic specialist following Hailey Bieber's earlier health crisis. Baldwin acknowledged the role of luck and divine intervention in his survival, but he stressed that scientific knowledge and responsible self-care are essential tools for longevity and maintaining physical vitality in one's 70s, 80s, and 90s.