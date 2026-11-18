Alec and Hilaria Baldwin discuss their 12-year marriage secrets and support for Tony Bennett's arts initiative at a New York City benefit event, revealing insights into their relationship dynamics.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin recently shared candid insights into the longevity of their marriage while attending a high-profile charity event in New York City. The couple, who have been together since 2011, appeared at Tony Bennett's 100th Birthday Benefit on Tuesday, November 17. During the event, Alec Baldwin, aged 68, opened up about the unconventional dynamics that keep their nearly fifteen-year union strong. He described the secret to their success as involving humor and what he jokingly referred to as gaslighting.

The Couple's Relationship Mechanism and History

The Baldwin marriage operates on a foundation of playful deception and mutual banter, a mechanism they both acknowledge actively. Hilaria Baldwin confessed that she often tells Alec that certain decisions or conversations were actually his ideas, to which he responds with feigned confusion. This playful disorientation keeps both partners engaged and prevents the relationship from becoming stale. Alec confirmed this dynamic, noting that Hilaria frequently asks him questions like, "Don't you remember, this was your idea?" to maintain this lighthearted tension.

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Their connection began in February 2011 at Pure Food and Wine, a restaurant on Irving Place in New York City. Alec recalled wandering into the establishment on an unseasonably warm evening and meeting Hilaria there. They married in June 2012, shortly after their initial meeting. The couple now raises seven children together, having welcomed their first daughter the year after their wedding. This rapid expansion of their family, including a second child before the first turned two, highlights the busy and dynamic nature of their domestic life.

Stakeholder Perspectives on Age Gap and Therapy

Hilaria Baldwin has previously addressed the significant age difference between the couple, which spans twenty-six years. In an interview on the "Uncut and Uncensored" podcast on Wednesday, November 12, she stated that she does not believe age is merely a number in their specific situation. She revealed that the pair attends therapy to navigate marital disconnects that arise from their differing life stages. This professional support helps them manage the complexities of their partnership while maintaining their bond.

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Despite the challenges, Hilaria emphasized that their relationship thrives on a shared sense of gratitude and mutual respect. She noted that Alec is an important figure in her life, providing stability and companionship. The couple uses humor as a coping mechanism, allowing them to navigate the pressures of raising a large family and managing their public profiles. This approach allows them to remain connected even when external circumstances become stressful.

Support for Tony Bennett and Arts Education Initiative

The couple attended the Tony Bennett Benefit to support the singer, whom they regard as a pivotal figure in their relationship. Hilaria described Tony as the "beginning" of her connection with Alec, citing his influence on their lives. Alec expressed deep affection for the legendary musician, calling him a "good guy" with a big heart. Their support extends beyond personal friendship, as they actively participate in events organized by Tony Bennett and his family.

During the benefit, plans were unveiled for the Tony Bennett Institute for Arts Education at Third Street (TBIAE). This initiative combines Exploring the Arts (ETA) and the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts to expand access to quality arts education. Alec Baldwin joined Danny, aged 72, on stage to help announce the new institute. The program aims to create more opportunities for young people to develop their creative potential, honoring Tony Bennett's legacy of giving back to the community.

Alec Baldwin praised the impact of Tony and Susan's commitment to arts education, noting the joy and focus displayed by the students. He stated that Tony's mission to leave the world more beautiful than he found it has been accomplished through these efforts. The couple's presence at the event underscored their ongoing dedication to supporting the arts and education in New York City. Their involvement highlights the intersection of their personal values and professional careers.

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The evening served as a celebration of Tony Bennett's enduring influence on culture and education. Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's participation demonstrated their continued support for charitable causes aligned with their personal beliefs. By sharing stories of their marriage and their admiration for Tony, they reinforced the importance of gratitude and humor in maintaining strong relationships. The event concluded with a renewed commitment to expanding arts education for future generations.