ALEA: Body of missing boater recovered from Tombigbee River

The body of Damond E. Driggers, 48, was recovered around 8:10 a.m. June 15 close to where he fell in the water.

) - The body of a missing boater has been found in the Tombigbee River near Gainesville in Sumter County , the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency stated Monday.

The body of Damond E. Driggers, 48, was recovered around 8:10 a.m. June 15 close to where he fell in the water. According to ALEA, Driggers was operating a 17-foot aluminum excel duck boat on the Tombigbee River before he went overboard and did not resurface at 12 a.m. Sunday, June 14. Officials said Driggers was not using a cutoff switch and was also not wearing a personal flotation device when the incident happened.

ALEA would like to thank and recognize the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources as well as a multitude of volunteers that assisted in the search and recovery effort. A new tampering scam is reportedly popping up at some gas pumps. Here’s what experts say to look out forNo charges expected after Pensacola PD says two girls drowned in their neighbor’s pool3 swimmers sent to hospitals after Pensacola Beach water rescue





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