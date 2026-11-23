The Alabama Department of Transportation suspends temporary construction lane closures on interstates from Nov 25 to Nov 29 to reduce congestion and improve safety during the Thanksgiving travel period.

The Alabama Department of Transportation has officially confirmed the complete suspension of temporary construction-related lane closures on all state interstates for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday period. This decisive operational shift is designed specifically to alleviate severe traffic congestion and enhance road safety for the millions of motorists expected to traverse Alabama highways during the peak travel season.

Alabama Department of Transportation officials will implement this temporary suspension of construction activities starting at noon on Wednesday, November 25, and concluding at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, November 29. This specific five-day window encompasses the entire traditional Thanksgiving holiday period, ensuring that travelers have access to the maximum number of open lanes possible while navigating the state.

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By eliminating temporary lane closures during this critical timeframe, Alabama Department of Transportation aims to remove bottlenecks that typically exacerbate gridlock during holiday rushes. The decision reflects a proactive strategy to manage increased traffic volumes, which historically spike significantly between Wednesday and Sunday of Thanksgiving week across the United States.

Dalton Middleton, the Drive Safe Alabama coordinator, emphasized that safety remains the paramount concern for the Alabama Department of Transportation and its partners despite the suspension. Middleton provided recent data indicating that twelve people died in crashes in Alabama during the 2025 Thanksgiving holiday, representing a notable twenty percent decrease from the twenty-eight fatalities recorded during the 2024 holiday period.

While Alabama Department of Transportation officials celebrate this statistical improvement, they stress that every preventable crash remains unacceptable. Dalton Middleton stated that the goal is to keep traffic moving smoothly to allow everyone to reach their destinations safely without the added stress of construction zones. The reduction in fatalities highlights the importance of continued vigilance and adherence to safety protocols by all road users.

"While that number is down 20 percent from 2024, we want to continue emphasizing that safety is our top priority this holiday, and we want to keep traffic moving to allow everyone to get to their destinations safely," Dalton Middleton said. This quote underscores the agency's commitment to balancing infrastructure access with driver accountability during high-risk travel windows.

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The Alabama Department of Transportation, through the Drive Safe Alabama initiative, has issued a comprehensive list of precautions for motorists planning to travel during this period. Dalton Middleton and other safety advocates urge drivers to avoid distractions by keeping their full attention on the road and strictly prohibiting the use of cellphones while operating a vehicle.

Observing posted speed limits is critical, as speeding is identified as the leading contributor to fatal crashes in Alabama. Excessive speed reduces driver reaction time and significantly increases the severity of collisions when they do occur. Furthermore, officials remind all passengers to wear seat belts properly, ensuring that everyone in the vehicle is buckled up before the engine starts.

Alabama Department of Transportation officials also encourage motorists to plan ahead by checking traffic conditions and road closures before departing. This advice complements the digital resources available to drivers, allowing them to make informed decisions based on real-time data rather than reacting to unexpected delays.

Motorists can access real-time Alabama traffic updates, road conditions, and live traffic camera feeds by visiting ALGOtraffic.com or by downloading the official ALGO Traffic app on their mobile devices. This digital resource provides immediate visibility into congestion points, allowing travelers to adjust their routes dynamically based on current traffic flow data provided by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALDOT also encourages drivers to allow extra travel time and remain alert throughout the Thanksgiving holiday and the broader winter travel season. By combining open highway capacity with informed travel planning and strict adherence to safety rules, the Alabama Department of Transportation aims to ensure a secure and efficient holiday for all citizens of Alabama and visitors alike.

The suspension of these road projects represents a significant logistical adjustment for construction crews, who will be required to pause work on interstate routes during the specified window. This pause ensures that emergency vehicles can navigate through heavily congested areas without obstruction, further supporting the department's safety objectives for the holiday weekend.

Traffic patterns in Alabama typically show a surge in volume on Tuesday afternoon, with peak travel occurring on Thursday and returning Sunday afternoon. The removal of temporary lane closures during these specific high-volume hours is expected to smooth traffic flow and reduce the likelihood of multi-vehicle pileups often associated with tight spaces and impatient driving.

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Alabama Department of Transportation partners with local law enforcement agencies to increase visibility on major corridors during this period. This coordinated effort aims to deter dangerous driving behaviors such as drunk driving, erratic lane changes, and following too closely, which are common contributors to holiday accidents.

The 2025 data showing a reduction in fatalities provides a positive backdrop for the holiday travel season, but Alabama Department of Transportation officials caution against complacency. They emphasize that weather conditions can change rapidly during the winter travel season, necessitating continued attention to road safety measures.

Travelers are urged to check their vehicles before departure, ensuring that tires are properly inflated and fluids are topped off. This preparation is essential for maintaining vehicle reliability on long journeys, especially when traveling through rural areas of Alabama where service stations may be less frequent.

The Alabama Department of Transportation continues to monitor weather forecasts closely to provide timely updates on potential ice or snow events that could impact highway conditions. Drivers are advised to download the ALGO Traffic app to receive push notifications about sudden weather changes or unexpected road incidents.

As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, the focus remains on creating a seamless travel experience for Alabamians and tourists. The suspension of construction activities is a key component of this strategy, working in tandem with public safety campaigns to reduce stress and improve outcomes for everyone on the road.

The combination of open lanes and heightened safety awareness efforts is expected to result in a smoother travel experience for the majority of motorists. Alabama Department of Transportation officials remain confident that this approach will effectively mitigate the usual challenges associated with holiday traffic spikes.

Final reminders from Dalton Middleton and the Drive Safe Alabama team highlight the importance of collective responsibility in keeping Alabama highways safe. Every driver's adherence to traffic laws and safety practices contributes directly to the overall reduction of accidents and fatalities during this critical period.

The Alabama Department of Transportation appreciates the patience of motorists as they adjust to these temporary changes in highway management. This collaborative effort between the agency and the public is essential for achieving the goal of a safe and efficient Thanksgiving holiday for all.