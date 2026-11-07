ALDOT seeks public input on US 31 project in Spanish Fort

ALDOT will host a public involvement meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the Spanish Fort Community Center, 7361 Spanish Fort Blvd.

SPANISH FORT, Ala. - The Alabama Department of Transportation is seeking public input on a proposed project to improve traffic flow and intersection capacity along U.S. 31 in Spanish Fort.

The project would extend from U.S. 90/U.S. 98 to School Road and include improvements to U.S. 31, U.S. 90, U.S. 98 and State Route 225, officials said. ALDOT is seeking comments, proposals and ideas as the project moves through the design process. The department said public input will help it understand and address community needs as it develops its plans.

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Proposed improvements The proposal includes adding through lanes to expand the roadway from four to six lanes, upgrading traffic signals and adding sidewalks. It also includes access management improvements and other roadway and intersection safety features. Public meeting and comments ALDOT will host a public involvement meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the Spanish Fort Community Center, 7361 Spanish Fort Blvd. The department will share information, answer questions and receive public comments.

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Those who cannot attend can review project information and submit comments through the following options: Online: www. ALDOTinvolved.com Email: US31-AddLanes@dot.state.al.us Phone: 251-470-8375, with a three-minute limit Mail: Alabama Department of Transportation, Attn: Jerome A. Reddick, 1701 I-65 West Service Road, North, Mobile, AL 36618 Comments on the proposed project should be submitted by Dec. 10, 2026. Cost and timeline ALDOT estimates the project will cost about $8.2 million.

Construction is planned to begin between fall 2027 and spring 2028 and is expected to take about 18 months. ALDOT expects the project to be completed in 2029.