ALDOT outlines key construction phases for the I-10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project, including tower foundations starting October 2026 and completion by October 2031.

The Alabama Department of Transportation ( ALDOT) has released a comprehensive update on the I-10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project, confirming that construction is actively progressing toward major structural milestones. Officials detailed the timeline for foundational work on the new six-lane cable-stayed bridge, emphasizing that early-phase activities are critical to the overall success of this massive infrastructure undertaking. The agency stated that the project is moving forward according to schedule, with specific dates established for the next two years of development.

Construction Timeline and Key Milestones

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) has published a specific schedule of construction milestones extending through January 2027 to help motorists and local communities understand the evolving landscape around the Mobile River. These announced dates provide a clear roadmap for the physical changes that will occur, replacing vague timelines with exact months and years for major construction phases. Motorists should prepare for increased activity in the area as these foundational elements are established.

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Starting in October 2026, crews will begin foundation work for the Mobile River Bridge towers located on both the east and west sides of the Mobile River. This phase involves preparing the ground to support the massive vertical structures that will define the new bridge's appearance and structural integrity. Following this, November 2026 marks the start of construction on the east approach bridge, which serves as the vital link connecting the new cable-stayed design to the existing Bayway infrastructure on the eastern side.

By January 2027, construction efforts will shift to the west side of the river to begin building the west approach bridge. This segment is essential as it will connect the new cable-stayed bridge directly to the existing I-10 corridor, ensuring seamless traffic flow once the project is complete. These early steps are described by ALDOT as crucial preparatory actions that pave the way for more complex and visible construction activities in the subsequent years.

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Engineering Phases and Structural Development

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) outlined that the project will proceed through several distinct engineering phases beyond the current foundation work. These upcoming stages include the erection of the east and west Mobile River Bridge towers, which will rise significantly above the river to support the bridge deck. The construction of the main span bridge superstructure will follow, creating the horizontal pathway for vehicular traffic across the water.

Installation of the stay cables is another critical component of the project that will occur after the towers and superstructure are in place. These cables will provide the necessary support to hold the bridge deck aloft, characteristic of the cable-stayed design chosen for this replacement. ALDOT noted that eventual completion of the main spans represents a significant visual and structural benchmark for the entire Bayway project.

More detailed schedules for these later construction milestones will be announced by ALDOT as work progresses and specific phases are completed. The agency emphasized that these schedules are not static and remain subject to change based on weather patterns, site conditions, and other logistical factors. This flexibility allows the department to respond to real-world challenges while maintaining the overall project timeline.

Project Completion and Public Updates

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) anticipates that the I-10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project will reach full completion in October 2031. This four-year horizon from the latest milestone announcements indicates a robust pace of work intended to minimize long-term disruption to the region's transportation network. The project aims to replace aging infrastructure with a modern, durable structure capable of handling current and future traffic demands.

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Work is currently underway on the east pylon foundation for the new Mobile River Bridge, signaling that preparations are transitioning into active building phases. ALDOT commits to providing regular updates on upcoming activities, including lane closures, traffic impacts, and specific construction locations. This transparency is designed to keep the public informed about how daily commutes and local access may be affected during the multi-year construction period.

For ongoing information regarding the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project, residents and travelers are directed to the official ALDOT news portal. The agency encourages the public to monitor these channels for the latest developments as the project moves from foundational work to the erection of its main structural elements. Continued attention to these updates will help the community navigate the changes associated with this significant regional improvement.