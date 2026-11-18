An Aldine ISD middle school teacher, Kristopher Rhine, has been placed on administrative leave after his arrest on multiple charges including bigamy, cocaine possession, and resisting arrest.

An Aldine ISD middle school teacher is on administrative leave, the district confirms, after he was arrested on multiple charges, including bigamy. Drone video posted by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable's Office shows Kristopher Rhine, 42, being arrested Nov. 10 at his Kingwood apartment.

Precinct 4 said DPS' Internet Crimes Against Children unit was there to execute a search warrant and to arrest Rhine on a bigamy charge out of Liberty County. The constable's office said it also charged Rhine with cocaine possession and resisting arrest since they say he didn't willingly exit his apartment.

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Parents at Grantham Academy in Aldine ISD provided Eyewitness News with an email they received from the school principal Thursday confirming a teacher had been arrested for bigamy, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting. The email doesn't mention the fact that the Internet Crimes Against Children unit searched Rhine's apartment.

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"It was a complete shock for me that all these allegations on someone who seemingly seemed lowkey and very positive," said one mother who didn't want to be identified. Pleasant weather for the rest of the week, two storm systems impact Houston Thanksgiving weekRecords show he married one woman in Liberty County in 2010. She declined to answer questions when Eyewitness News called.

Rhine has since bonded out of jail, but no one answered when Eyewitness News knocked at his apartment, and the only listed number for him was disconnected.