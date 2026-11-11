Aldi to Cut Up to 150 UK Tech Roles as Cost Cutting Moves Continue

Aldi UK will eliminate as many as 150 positions in its technology department amid a broader effort to trim expenses and transfer duties overseas, amid weak sales and rising competition.

Aldi UK announced plans to remove up to 150 jobs from its technology division at the head office in Atherstone, Warwickshire, as part of a broader strategy to reduce costs and shift work to overseas centres. The move comes after earlier redundancies that saw 103 finance and administration roles cut, and 20 buying director positions cancelled earlier this year.

Aldi's Cost‑Cutting Strategy

The retail chain's German parent is pursuing a global centralisation programme aimed at keeping prices down to compete with rivals. Finished roles in procurement, finance and administration have already been relocated to India, and the current restructuring targets further head‑office positions to streamline operations.

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Stakeholder Reactions and Company Position

In a statement, an Aldi spokesperson said the company was "introducing adjustments gradually and following a consultation period." The spokesperson emphasised the need for "full support for affected colleagues" and underscored that store-based staff would not be impacted. The spokesperson added that the changes were prompted by the retailer's intent to maintain "great quality products at unbeatable prices."

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Impact on Sales and Market Standing

Aldi's sales growth slipped to 0.4 percent in the 12 weeks ending 1 November, according to Worldpanel data, and its market share fell 0.1 percentage point to 10.4 percent. Despite achieving a record £19 billion turnover in the UK and Ireland in 2025, the company's operating profit remained flat at £4,232.9 million. Analysts note that Aldi's reputation for low prices forces it to look for savings wherever possible, including through automation and organisational restructuring.

Next Steps and Timeline

The company's latest restructuring, announced in February 2025, placed 350 roles at risk - a number reduced now as the focus shifts to technology and head‑office functions. Aldi continues to monitor its cost structure and will release further details on the job cuts after the consultation period concludes. The company has stated that any changes will be rolled out in phases to support employees and minimise disruption to its operations. This article will be updated as additional information becomes available.