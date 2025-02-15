ALDI's Massive Expansion Plans: 225+ New Stores in 2025 and Growth Beyond

ALDI is aggressively expanding its U.S. footprint with plans to open over 225 new stores in 2025, a majority of which will be conversions of existing Southeastern Grocers locations. This major growth initiative will solidify ALDI's presence in key markets and drive its continued success as a value-focused grocery retailer.

ALDI is gearing up for its most significant expansion year yet in 2025, with plans to open over 225 new stores across the United States. A substantial portion of these openings will result from the conversion of existing Southeastern Grocers locations, including Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarkets . ALDI 's expansion strategy aims to solidify its presence in key regions such as the Midwest and Northeast while further extending its reach in the West.

Approximately 100 of the 225 stores slated to open this year will be converted from Southeastern Grocers locations. ALDI's ambitious plan involves transforming approximately 220 Southeastern Grocers stores by 2027. In a related move, ALDI has also sold 170 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores that are not part of the conversion program. These stores were acquired last year with the intention of converting them into ALDI locations.Jason Hart, CEO of ALDI, expressed confidence in the continued success of C&S Wholesale Grocers and Southeastern Grocers, stating, 'When we announced our acquisition of Southeastern Grocers, we shared that we intended for a meaningful number of Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarkets to continue to operate, and we're delivering on that promise while also supporting ALDI's growth. Over the last year, we've seen firsthand how C&S Wholesale Grocers, Southeastern Grocers, and their teams have continued to deliver great quality, service, and value to their customers, and we are confident they will lead the company successfully into its next chapter.'Market Force Information, a market research company, conducted a 2024 survey ranking consumer sentiment on grocery stores. The survey, which included 45 chains across the U.S., revealed that ALDI was perceived as offering the best value for money among leading grocery retailers. This data underscores ALDI's commitment to providing affordable and high-quality products to its customers. ALDI has stated its intention to open 800 new locations by 2028, further solidifying its position as a major player in the grocery industry





