ALDI is set to embark on its largest expansion year in 2025, with plans to open over 225 new stores across the United States. The expansion will include the conversion of existing Southeastern Grocers locations, along with growth in the Midwest, Northeast, and West. ALDI has also sold 170 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores not included in the conversion plan. Market Force Information recently ranked ALDI as the grocery retailer offering the best value for money in America.

The company has a broader plan to convert around 220 Southeastern Grocers locations through 2027.ALDI has also disclosed the sale of 170 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores that are not included in its conversion strategy. Last year, ALDI acquired these locations with the initial intention of transforming them into ALDI stores. Jason Hart, CEO of ALDI, commented on the development, stating, 'When we announced our acquisition of Southeastern Grocers, we shared that we intended for a meaningful number of Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarkets to continue to operate, and we're delivering on that promise while also supporting ALDI's growth. Over the last year, we've seen firsthand how C&S Wholesale Grocers, Southeastern Grocers, and their teams have continued to deliver great quality, service, and value to their customers, and we are confident they will lead the company successfully into its next chapter.' Adding to its momentum, ALDI recently achieved recognition as the grocery retailer offering the best value for money in America, according to a 2024 report by Market Force Information, a market research firm that leverages customer feedback to assist retailers. The report analyzed consumer sentiment across 45 grocery chains nationwide, encompassing warehouse clubs like Costco and Sam's Club, as well as major retailers like Target and Walmart. ALDI's commitment to value and expansion is further underscored by its ambitious plan to open 800 new locations by 2028





