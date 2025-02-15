ALDI Plans Biggest Expansion Yet in 2025

ALDI is set for its largest year of growth in 2025, with plans to open over 225 new locations across the US. The expansion will see ALDI convert existing Southeastern Grocers stores and expand in key regions like the Midwest, Northeast, and West.

ALDI has announced ambitious plans for expansion in 2025, aiming to open over 225 new locations across the United States. This represents ALDI 's largest expansion year to date and will see the grocery chain significantly increase its presence in several key regions. A substantial portion of these new openings, approximately 100, will result from the conversion of existing Southeastern Grocers locations.

ALDI plans to convert approximately 220 Southeastern Grocers stores through 2027, strategically incorporating these established stores into its growing network.In addition to the Southeastern Grocers conversions, ALDI will also expand its footprint in the Midwest, Northeast, and West. This multi-pronged approach aims to capitalize on various market opportunities and solidify ALDI's position as a leading grocery provider nationwide. ALDI has also disclosed the sale of 170 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores that were not part of the initial conversion plan. These stores were acquired by ALDI last year with the intention of converting them into ALDI locations. However, the company has now chosen to sell them, ensuring a continued presence for these brands while focusing on its core expansion strategy. Jason Hart, CEO of ALDI, stated, 'When we announced our acquisition of Southeastern Grocers, we shared that we intended for a meaningful number of Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarkets to continue to operate, and we're delivering on that promise while also supporting ALDI's growth. Over the last year, we've seen firsthand how C&S Wholesale Grocers, Southeastern Grocers, and their teams have continued to deliver great quality, service, and value to their customers, and we are confident they will lead the company successfully into its next chapter.' Independent market research firm Market Force Information, known for its customer-centric approach, released a report in 2024 ranking consumer sentiment on grocery stores. The data compiled by Market Force indicated that ALDI consistently ranks among the top choices for value among America's leading grocery stores. The comprehensive survey encompassed 45 grocery chains across the United States, including prominent warehouse stores like Costco and Sam's Club, as well as well-established big-box retailers like Target and Walmart. ALDI's commitment to providing high-quality products at competitive prices has resonated strongly with consumers, contributing to its growing popularity and success





