Mass panic erupted at Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood on Black Friday when shoppers mistook furniture noise for gunfire. Police confirm no shooting occurred.

Fear swept through the Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood, Washington, on Friday evening during the Black Friday shopping rush. Panic erupted shortly after 5pm as hundreds of terrified shoppers fled the premises. The mass exodus was triggered by reports of gunfire that sent crowds screaming toward the exits. Dramatic social media footage captured the chaotic scenes of people running for their lives.

Mall Incident Triggered By Furniture Noise

The Lynnwood Police Department later clarified that no shooting actually occurred inside the shopping center. Officers determined that a physical altercation broke out, causing tables and chairs to be knocked over. The loud noise from the falling furniture was mistaken for gunshots by confused patrons. This misunderstanding led to widespread panic on one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Police stated that the incident was a case of mistaken identity regarding the source of the sounds.

Also read False Shooting Reports at Alderwood Mall Caused by Food Court Fight

Store Lockdowns And Witness Accounts

Employees at several stores within the Alderwood Mall initiated emergency lockdown procedures. Shoppers could be seen streaming out of major retailers like Macy's as they sought safety. Lasean Lowery, a shopper from nearby Shoreline, recorded the confusion while with his wife. He noted that people were running from Macy's and heading toward the food court area. Lowery mentioned that employees were scared and some guests took refuge in store backs. These actions were taken as a precaution against a perceived active shooter situation.

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Police Investigation Finds No Evidence

Lynnwood Police Commander Joseph Dickinson told the Seattle Times that investigators found no evidence of a shooting. Authorities confirmed that there were no reported injuries related to the incident. Police emphasized that several stores independently initiated lockdowns out of an abundance of caution. No suspect was identified, and no weapons were recovered during the investigation. The department cleared the area after verifying that the threat was not real.

Impact On Black Friday Shopping

This incident disrupted the traditional Black Friday experience for many visitors at the mall. The chaotic scenes unfolded while retailers across the country welcomed crowds for discounted merchandise. The false alarm caused unnecessary distress for families and individuals in the area. Authorities have used this event to highlight the importance of verifying information during emergencies. The Alderwood Mall has since returned to normal operations following the confusion.