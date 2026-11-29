A developer's proposal would level a building in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood that over the years has housed everything from a Blockbuster Video store to various restaurants to make way for a 47-unit residential building.

A developer's proposal would level a building in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood that over the years has housed everything from a Blockbuster Video store to various restaurants to make way for a 47-unit residential building.

A community meeting on the proposal for the development at 2577 N. Clark St. was held earlier this month at Francis W. Parker School. The proposal calls for rezoning the property to allow for a seven-story mixed-use building with 47 units, including nine that would be rent-reduced affordable housing, according to the office of Ald.

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Timmy Knudsen .proposes a building that would back up to the alley east of Clark Street in the center, but would feature a one-story podium rising lower on the north and south ends so as not to block out the historic rowhouses that are set back from the street. Current zoning would allow for a shorter building that would block out the rowhouses, Knudsen's office said.